Fall semester starts at Northern Arizona University, Coconino Community College

The fall semester has officially begun for Flagstaff’s college students, with Northern Arizona University (NAU) and Coconino Community College (CCC) both holding their first day of classes Monday, Aug. 29.

Move-in at NAU began last Thursday and the university has been holding a series of welcoming activities and traditions for its students through the weekend.

In a letter to the university community Monday, NAU president José Luis Cruz Rivera said this year's incoming class is the largest in the school's history.

The class of 2026 also has the most Arizona resident students, students of color, with "the highest core GPA ever" among both new first-year students and new Arizona resident first-year students, according to the message. The university saw more than twice the number of international students and a 32% increase in returning students (who reenrolled after a break) compared to the 2021-2022 school year. It is also welcoming 160 new faculty members.

"It is going to be another incredible year and I am so thankful for all of you -- our proud and caring Lumberjack community," Cruz Rivera said.

Student Abigail Chase’s first class of the year was History 102. “Just a general class, nothing special,” she said. The semester is off to a good start, she said -- that was her only class of the day other than some online courses.

Chase is a “junior/senior” this year, as she has three semesters to go. She is studying parks and recreation management with the hope of going into park protection with the National Park Service.

She said there were “just so many” reasons she decided on this major, but summarized it as “protecting parks because that’s what I want to do.”

Criminal justice major Julian Rios was walking to an introductory philosophy class. Though it is his junior year at NAU, it’s his first time on campus, as COVID meant he took only remote classes his freshman year and he spent last year studying at CCC.

He’s from California originally, and came to NAU because his sister attended the school.

“I just followed suit,” he said.

Sydney Cabana was headed to the first class of her senior year early Monday afternoon. She wasn’t sure what the class was, exactly, but planned to figure it out once she arrived.

“So far, so good,” she said of the fall semester.

Cabana is studying psychology, though she isn’t sure what she wants to do with her degree just yet.

“I just find it really interesting, and I couldn’t see myself doing anything else, like biology or math,” she said. “...I feel like it’s a pretty broad major, like people tell me I can do a lot of things with it. I don’t need to worry about figuring something out right off the bat.”

She said she hoped to “just finish the year strong.”

In the university’s first convocation last week, NAU president José Luis Cruz Rivera advised students, faculty and staff to “seize today as it was your first day, with the same awe, enthusiasm, humility, excitement and sense of possibility you had your first day.”

“...That’s going to be the same advice I give you next year, because there’s no time to be distracted from the hard, important work ahead,” he said.