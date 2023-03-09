Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy’s (FALA) governing board during a meeting Tuesday moved to terminate Executive Director Eli Cohen's contract at the school and dismiss him from employment.

Based on a request from Cohen, the almost three hours of discussion on the topic of the contract took place in executive session.

After returning to a public session, FALA Board President James Yih moved to accept the hearing officer's recommendation to end Cohen's employment at the school. All six board members were present at the meeting and voted in favor of the motion.

After three months of meetings on potential discipline for Cohen, the board had approved presenting him with a statement of charges and intent to dismiss on Jan. 26. Cohen had then requested a hearing -- which was not open to the public and took place Feb. 16 and 17.

René Diaz, a former superintendent of the Phoenix Union High School and the Phoenix Elementary School districts, served as hearing officer, and both Cohen and the board were represented by an attorney, having the option to present evidence and testimony.

In the recommended decision sent to the board, Diaz recommended it terminate Cohen’s contract.

“Having heard the testimony of the witnesses, having read and considered the exhibits admitted into evidence and having carefully considered the arguments of the parties, it is my conclusion that Mr. Cohen violated FERPA and IDEA; he was insubordinate; he mishandled contracts and payments; he took money to which he was not entitled; he failed to perform his duties; he violated the law and his behavior was unprofessional,” Diaz wrote. “Mr Cohen’s conduct meets the grounds for dismissal cited in board policy GCQF.”

Yih gave an explanation of the hearing process and its results in the meeting before the vote to terminate Cohen's employment.

“It is the board’s belief that Dr. Diaz considered the available evidence and made the correct decision,” he said after summarizing the results. “ ... The board further believes that each of these conclusions of Dr. Diaz would independently be sufficient grounds for termination.”

Yih added that FALA plans to host a town hall similar to one that was held on Feb. 27 to discuss community questions. In addition to board members and Cohen, about 10 FALA community members had attended the meeting.

Cohen was also at the virtual meeting and was given two minutes to make a statement.

“Irrespective of the last few months and all that has transpired, I just want to say that this has been surprisingly one of the greatest experiences of my life,” he said. “ ... There are many important decisions to come ... but I believe if you all pull together and stand tall and proud, then one day you can right the ship in the direction it was always meant to go in and continue to offer FALA as a beacon of education, inclusion, beauty, resistance, love and light."

In a later item at Tuesday's meeting, the board moved to release a redacted version of a document created by Diaz on his findings. It will be released 5 p.m. Friday, after the board reviews and redacts the document.

“We've heard a call for transparency, and I firmly believe that we need to do that,” Kyle Winfree, board vice president, said in introducing the motion. “I do stand by all of the efforts that we have done thus far to protect those involved. We needed to get to the point to identify what was real [and] what wasn't. I think we’re there.”

Cohen was also recognized in discussion of this item, asking the board to release other related documents discussed at the hearing that were not included in the six-page document in question.

“If we’re going to go through the process of complete transparency, maybe we should consider the whole thing, not just a singular piece of information,” he said.

The motion was the only one not approved unanimously in the meeting, with three members (Winfree, Andy Bessler and Isaac Hayes) voting in favor, two (Debra Edgerton and Jim Burton) abstaining and Yih voting against it.

Earlier in the discussion, Bessler had said he felt due process was provided through the hearing process.

“It saddens me that we’ve had to take this action today, but I feel it’s in the best interests of the school to move on,” he said. “I look forward to making sure FALA has strong leadership moving forward and learning from the mistakes that we’ve all made.”

Recordings of the meeting and last week’s town hall are available at flagarts.com/governance. FALA has not yet announced a date for the coming town hall.