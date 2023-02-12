We'll have more on this story next week in the Arizona Daily Sun.

Timeline of Events

October 2022

Oct. 24 — Discussion of potential discipline or reassignment for Executive Director Eli Cohen and Christina Wolfe, the ESS director, first brought to board. Items tabled after two-hour executive session on Cohen.

Oct. 25 -- Special meeting as a continuation of previous night -- which leads to creation of a performance improvement plan (PIP) for Cohen.

November 2022

Nov. 4 — Wolfe’s grievances against the board are discussed in executive session.

Nov. 16 — A written grievance response is approved and delivered to Wolfe. Reassignment and disciplinary action tabled after four-hour executive session.

Nov. 28 — Board moves to eliminate the ESS director position with the end of Wolfe’s contract (June 30, 2023) after another four-hour executive session. Vice President Kyle Winfree is assigned to explore other ESS structures for the school.

December 2022

Dec. 1 — Cohen’s grievances against the board are discussed and dismissed.

Dec. 5 and 7 — Two police reports are filed about an incident in May, alleging child abuse. Both are eventually closed.

Dec. 12 — Board discusses, but does not act, on potential ESS structures and rescinding the motion to end the ESS director position.

Dec. 12 -- Group of about 15 current staff send letter to the board requesting several changes be completed or in progress by Dec. 16.

Dec. 13 — Cohen is reassigned to remote work until the next board action. Appointing an interim director for the in-person part of the role and the PIP are both tabled after discussion.

Dec. 14 -- James Yih, the board president, replies to staff group grievance, citing open meeting law that a meeting on the subject cannot take place before break.

Dec. 15 -- An alleged kidnapping attempt on Winfree's child.

Dec. 16 — Winter break starts.

Dec. 22 -- Winfree files a police report on the alleged kidnapping attempt.

Dec. 22 — Both police reports related to the alleged child abuse are closed unfounded.

Dec. 28 -- Police report related to the alleged kidnapping attempt is closed as an informational report, concluding that it seems to have been a misunderstanding.

January 2023

Jan. 2 — Cohen returns to campus, despite his reassignment, which he explains is to help support staff and run training in response to a safety concern.

Jan. 3 — FALA returns from winter break, one day later than expected due to a snow day. Cohen again visits campus, breaking the terms of his administrative reassignment.

Jan. 5 — Search committee meets to discuss appointment of interim ED. A vote to recommend Kara Kelty for the position fails 2-2.

Jan. 10 -- Board selects two new members: Jim Burton and Isaac Hayes. It also hires Kelty as a school improvement consultant and accepts former board treasurer Ron Borkan’s resignation as well as that of six staff, including Krista Sanders, the school's director of student services, and Wolfe.

Jan. 11 -- A group of 47 FALA students email the board, expressing concerns with its actions.

Jan. 12 -- Board hires Russ Randall as a consultant for the ESS department and approves three more resignations. It also moves to draft a statement of charges with the intent to terminate Cohen.

Jan. 23 — Board hires Michele Lucci Wilcox as a consultant for the ESS department. Student representatives present on how the situation has impacted them.

Jan. 26 -- Board moves to deliver charges and intent to terminate to Cohen.

February 2023

Feb. 16 -- Hearing is scheduled about Cohen's termination.