At a special meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 10, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy’s (FALA) board accepted the resignations of six employees, including two of its three administrators, bringing the total in the past month to 10, or about a quarter of the school’s staff.
The resignations are in response to a series of meetings beginning in October that led two weeks ago to the first step in terminating the school’s executive director, and a division of staff and families between support for the school’s administration or its board.
“It has taken on a life of its own,” said former board treasurer Ron Borkan, who resigned in December due to concerns with how the board had handled situations.
Concerns about student enrollment and staff attrition at FALA led to the board looking at exit interviews.
Borkan added: “It’s an example of something that’s gotten out of hand and not handled correctly and not handled professionally. ... The irony is we had started this process because staff were leaving and now we have at least 10 staff that have left. They said directly that they were leaving because of the board’s actions, so the board is causing the problem that they were trying to solve three months ago.”
Adding the recent resignations to an attrition report from September, the public charter for both middle and high school has now lost a total of 24 employees since last May.
At the end of a series of 12 meetings that began on Oct. 24, Exceptional Student Services (ESS) director Christina Wolfe’s position has been eliminated in a one-role reduction in force, leading to her resignation. The board has begun the termination process for Executive Director Eli Cohen — which will continue with a hearing on Thursday.
The move, plus the resignations in response, have led to staffing issues at FALA, particularly in the ESS department, and distrust between the board and parts of the school community.
ESS is sometimes also referred to as special education, or SPED.
The board is now in the process of rebuilding trust, hiring consultants and new employees to fill those gaps, and looking at potential new leadership structures going forward — though many employees and students have expressed skepticism about those processes.
Several former employees and board members see these actions as necessary, describing a “pattern of fear and retaliation” to which Wolfe and Cohen contributed.
“As a board member and as a FALA parent, I’m acting and making decisions based on the information that I have presented before me in a way that is objective, and what I consider to be best for the students of FALA and best for the school’s health,” board secretary Andy Bessler said in a meeting on Dec. 12. “ … The board did not create this mess. We are responding to a mess. I don’t know how it started, I don’t know who did what to who or when. We’re still figuring all that out, but we’re trying to take action now to ensure that this school is legally protected and is a great place for the students.“
According to many current staff and families who have attended the meetings, however, the school’s current disarray stems from its board of directors. They see its actions over the past few months — Vice President Kyle Winfree’s actions in particular — as harmful to the school, and think those actions have been without cause.
One current employee, who asked to remain anonymous, wrote to the Arizona Daily Sun:
“This has greatly impacted many staff, particularly those in the office,” the employee said. “We had an incredibly magic vibe this year and the school was off to an amazing year after three years of pandemic and tiredness. The [board of directors] was completely clueless, or chose to neglect all the good going on. The kids were thriving and it was going to carry FALA and increase enrollment in the future. The BOD is absolutely responsible for the major hit FALA will take now because of this.”