Potential disciplinary or corrective action against both Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy Executive Director Eli Cohen and Christina Wolfe, the school’s Exceptional School Services director, was first on a meeting agenda Oct. 24, 2022, as was potential reassignment for both.

Through most of the beginning of the process, Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy’s (FALA) Board of Directors did not provide specific details about the reasons for potential discipline, citing a desire to protect Cohen, Wolfe and others involved.

Throughout the process, board members said concerns with enrollment led to looking at staff attrition — which in turn led to scrutiny of exit interviews and contacting former employees. What the board found, Vice President Kyle Winfree said, was concerning enough to put discipline for the two on the next meeting’s agenda.

At the previous meeting (Sept. 27), Cohen had presented enrollment and attrition numbers to the board. During those minutes, enrollment is listed in the “low 260s” and attrition rates are shown to have been rising over the past three years, to a rate of 29.17% in the school year so far.

Cohen and Winfree both estimated that the school’s total number of staff is somewhere in the 40s. With the latest wave of resignations, FALA has now lost a total of 24 employees in the 2022-23 school year so far.

Exit interviews

In response to a request from Cohen that the reasoning be made public (at the time, he stated he was also unaware), board secretary Andy Bessler said in a Dec. 13 meeting that a board examination of exit interviews had revealed allegations of a “pattern of retaliation and fear” that Cohen and Wolfe had both been involved in. Citing privacy concerns, Bessler did not go into more detail at the meeting.

“We first learned of these exit interviews in 2022, and this was all pretty new to the board in the sense of a toxic culture that was being presented,” he said. “There are aspects of that toxic culture that I saw both Eli and Christina playing a hand in, based on not just one source of information, but multiple people. Those patterns were really concerning to me as a parent and as a board member — and because these were of a personal nature, we can’t really speak to that in public.”

Winfree declined to give a specific number of exit interviews that mentioned concerns with Cohen and/or Wolfe, due to those individuals’ fear of retaliation. What he did say is the number is more than the five he said Cohen claims, but not the majority. He also said some current staff had expressed concerns with the two, again without giving specific numbers (the Daily Sun has heard from one of these staff members, who asked that their name not be used in this story, also due to concerns about retaliation).Borkan also didn’t share details from the exit interviews, saying they were confidential, but said many referenced concerns about their supervisors — both Cohen and Wolfe.

“The board was rightfully concerned about staff turnover,” he said. “It was high, and it was not just because people were leaving their jobs because of COVID or [being] tired of teaching — there were a half dozen or a dozen that were concerned about [how] the school was run and what their boss was doing, whether that was Christina or Eli.”

One former employee, who asked to remain anonymous, shared their exit interview. Cohen and his preferential treatment of Wolfe was cited as the main reason they left and, when asked whether they would consider working at FALA in the future, they said both would need to be removed first.

“Eli used a divide-and-conquer approach when there were concerns on things like contracts, pay, course offerings, future recommendations — either discouraging group negotiation or outright refusal to meet with groups when it suited him,” they wrote. “Eli talked about the FALA family atmosphere, but in many ways, he treated individuals as unvalued members of the family.”

Wolfe and Cohen were in a relationship for about a year, which started while Wolfe was a teacher in the ESS department; Cohen was not her direct supervisor at the time, but as the school’s director, he did supervise her. Cohen recused himself from hiring for the ESS director position, though Winfree said he was not aware of the relationship until after Wolfe was in the position (Cohen recusing himself from a hiring decision is common enough that he didn’t think to ask for a reason, he said).

When the board brought charges against Cohen on Jan. 12, this relationship was cited as evidence of a lack of judgment on his part.

Wolfe said she had checked the school policies before the relationship started and at the time, there was nothing prohibiting it.

“They found this out in January or February, they more or less gave him a slap on the wrist, they checked in with HR to ensure there hadn’t been any conflict of interest,” she said of the board’s initial response to learning about the relationship, which had ended at that point. “HR went on the record saying no, there wasn’t, and then they offered him a three-year contract at the end of May, early June.”

Other concerns the employee brought up in their exit interview were Cohen’s prioritizing urgent items over higher-level long-term tasks and the lack of a uniform and fair discipline policy.

“It is incredibly sad and depressing to leave this way after years of heart and soul given to a school and a vision,” they wrote.

According to Cohen, the former employees contacted as part of the board’s investigation into attrition issues were “close personal friends” of one board member. He also said the board shared meeting agendas with people outside of the school, which Winfree said was not the case.

Wolfe’s understanding of the situation was similar to Cohen’s.

“Five unhappy and disgruntled staff members who had given exit interviews were given an opportunity to addend their interviews and receive direct transcripts of those addended interviews,” she said. “It is my belief that they colluded for the purpose of professional damages against me and [possibly Eli]. Two of those disgruntled staff members are close friends with Kyle Winfree. One of them consistently told untrue statements about me to my staff — which created significant trust issues and interpersonal issues in my department this year.”

Staff concerns

On Jan. 5, Cohen said the reasons for his reassignment were still unclear, despite his repeated requests for transparency. He had a few “informed conjectures,” ranging from the general “toxicity” at the school and unspecified issues in the ESS department to a staff meeting in 2021 where he’s “pretty sure” he both swore and yelled in response to finding out that a student had heard a false rumor about him.

“If you want to call that retaliation, sure,” he said. “But that’s the only thing I can think of. ... No one was given improvement plans that shouldn’t, no one was disciplined that shouldn’t, no one was given more work or penalized benefits.”

Staff accounts of problems at the school are similarly diffuse, including both overall concerns about leadership and detailed complaints about specific events and practices since at least 2019.

This can also be seen in the Jan. 12 meeting where the board discussed bringing charges against Cohen; while not as numerous, several concerns about a range of issues were brought up.

A few commonly mentioned items are Cohen and Wolfe’s relationship, Cohen’s handling of school finances, Cohen’s lack of background in education, a previous PIP from 2019 and a variety of communication issues, including with a grievance document signed by about 15 staff in 2020.

This document has a two-column format, contrasting expectations for the executive director with “evidence of failure to perform” and lists dozens of specific concerns over 23 pages.

Cohen said those concerns are a mix of “valid” and “just personal” complaints that sometimes contradict each other.

Four people cited in this, including both Cohen and Winfree, mentioned FALA’s high turnover in leadership positions as either evidence or a cause of the problems.

Jed Hayes, who was the school’s dean for a year in 2019, said FALA’s leadership — and similar interschool divisions to what is currently happening — was his primary reason for not continuing to work there. His exit interview was not among those reviewed by the board, as he said he was not given one.

“When I came to FALA, I saw a person in Eli that very much wanted to do good and make change. I think that what happened unfortunately is that change isn’t always welcomed,” he said.

Cohen’s first few years as FALA’s director were met with “animosity” from teachers and the board, Hayes said. But because he lacked a background in education, Cohen was not able to respond effectively.

While most of the allegations he’d heard against Cohen were “hearsay,” Hayes found a few things he’d experienced concerning — topics like administrative decisions not going through proper channels, or being given directives he wasn’t comfortable with. Without giving specific examples (due to privacy concerns), Hayes said some of these had to do with staffing changes, scheduling conflicts and the number of sections teachers were given.

“I often felt like I was given directives to go and deliver really bad information without having gone through the democratic process,” he said. “And when I would push back on that, you’re met with a really interesting thing where you’re kind of cut out, you’re no longer in the triad of leadership or whatever it is. I think there are concerns similar to that [now]: when you present critical opinions of things that are happening there, you are met with an adverse work environment.”

Without addressing those issues, Hayes said, he didn’t think FALA would be able to move forward.

“If there’s division, there’s a reason for that division, and to simply say that it’s just disgruntled employees is to ignore that everybody comes into a dialogue with reasons,” he said.

While teacher Allison Gruber’s reasons for leaving FALA in 2021 were health-related, she said she did not pursue an alternative working plan due to concerns with Cohen. She said the board contacted her for an exit interview in the fall, but did not ask for any specific information.

In May 2020, Gruber said she was among a group of staff that called a meeting with Cohen in order to help him “shore up” the school during COVID.

“We were hemorrhaging students and faculty who are more veteran, seasoned teachers,” she said. “ … I’ve been in education for 25 years and that was true of many of my colleagues who left around the same year I did. We were noticing some really big failings, and, in addition to administrative failings, it seemed Mr. Cohen had checked out completely from interest in what was happening at the school.”

After that meeting, Gruber said he blocked her on all social media platforms and stopped replying to emails — even work-related ones. So, she said, she could not have stayed under those conditions, even if she had wanted to.

When asked, Cohen said there were several committees formed to respond to COVID that summer, but he didn’t remember anything similar to this meeting. He did say he had blocked some who “harass and slander me” on social media, including staff members after a January 2021 meeting where he said they had offered to take over the school.

Gruber had also been following the current situation and wasn’t optimistic about FALA’s future.

“It’s not Flagstaff Arts and Leadership, it’s a body on a ventilator,” she said of the school now. “Basically what I see are people collecting paychecks, especially the executive director, who has no interest or investment in that school or the safety of the students in the school.”

According to Borkan, enough employees mentioned concerns with both Wolfe and Cohen to require further investigation. What he disagreed with is the way the board went through that process.

“You can’t change everything because some departing employee says there’s a problem,” he said. “But when a bunch of them say there’s a problem, it’s something worth looking into. It’s the board’s responsibility to make the school run well, so it can be a place of education and teaching and safety for the students, so when concerns are raised, they need to be analyzed and worked on — but as I said, this process got out of hand really fast.”

Staff support for administration

Many current FALA employees, and the majority of those who made comment at board meetings related to the situation, said none of the allegations reflect their experience with Cohen. Several even said working with him was one of their best experiences as educators.

School counselor Chad Fields said he appreciated the culture Cohen and Wolfe had worked to create at the school, describing it as “connected, authentic, genuine, understanding [and] compassionate.”

“I don’t want to sound too hyperbolic, but honestly, having worked in schools for the last eight years, it’s been so refreshing to work for them,” he said. “ ... I felt like I was working with people who saw me professionally and personally, and were willing to work with me as an integrated person … [which] has been really rare for me in education.”

He said he didn’t have many complaints about Cohen and Wolfe in terms of leadership except for the typical things that come up at work — issues like being busy, meaning they had less time for support — and that their absence has had a major impact on his work.

Another current employee, who asked to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation, wrote to the Daily Sun:

“Many of us think Eli is the best boss we have ever had. Throughout this, he has stuck up for us for the sake of doing what is right,” they said. “Unfortunately the board has loved it to now be able to throw insubordination or unprofessionalism above him.”

They added: “He truly goes above and beyond for FALA, but that is rarely recognized because he doesn’t ask for that or make it obvious how much time and effort he puts in. He truly will be a loss, and I fear for FALA if he is let go.”