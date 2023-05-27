Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Meredith Talley has focused on leadership, music and the Indigenous Youth Club during her time at FALA. After graduating Friday, she plans to attend Northern Arizona University to study forensic psychology.

Talley has attended FALA since the ninth grade, moving to online learning in the middle of her first year due to the pandemic.

Close Quinn Darr reacts to the photograph his parents chose for his high school diploma presentation during Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy's graduation ceremonies Friday afternoon in Ashurst Hall at Northern Arizona University. Olivia Jardine is captured on a parent's cellphone Friday afternoon after performing “City of Stars” during graduation ceremonies for Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy in Ashurst Auditorium at Northern Arizona University. Daisy Kotalik, center, and Joshua Kristinat, left, react to a valedictorian speech Friday afternoon during Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy's graduation ceremony in Ashurst Auditorium at Northern Arizona University. Joshua Kristinat takes mortar board decoration in a new direction as he wore his ball cap balanced on top of his graduation cap Friday afternoon during commencement ceremonies for Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy. Valedictorians Sierra Woodruff, Catherine Wagner and Otis Koller each give speeches during the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy's graduation Friday. Orion Van Ness addresses parents, staff and fellow graduates Friday afternoon during commencement ceremonies for Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy in Ashurst Hall at Northern Arizona University. Meredith Talley gives the land acknowledgement at the start of graduation ceremonies for Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy Friday afternoon. Quinn Darr walks into graduation ceremonies for Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy Friday afternoon in Ashurst Hall at Northern Arizona University. Gallery: FALA gradation FALA graduates took part in commencement ceremonies on Friday. Quinn Darr reacts to the photograph his parents chose for his high school diploma presentation during Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy's graduation ceremonies Friday afternoon in Ashurst Hall at Northern Arizona University. Olivia Jardine is captured on a parent's cellphone Friday afternoon after performing “City of Stars” during graduation ceremonies for Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy in Ashurst Auditorium at Northern Arizona University. Daisy Kotalik, center, and Joshua Kristinat, left, react to a valedictorian speech Friday afternoon during Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy's graduation ceremony in Ashurst Auditorium at Northern Arizona University. Joshua Kristinat takes mortar board decoration in a new direction as he wore his ball cap balanced on top of his graduation cap Friday afternoon during commencement ceremonies for Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy. Valedictorians Sierra Woodruff, Catherine Wagner and Otis Koller each give speeches during the Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy's graduation Friday. Orion Van Ness addresses parents, staff and fellow graduates Friday afternoon during commencement ceremonies for Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy in Ashurst Hall at Northern Arizona University. Meredith Talley gives the land acknowledgement at the start of graduation ceremonies for Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy Friday afternoon. Quinn Darr walks into graduation ceremonies for Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy Friday afternoon in Ashurst Hall at Northern Arizona University.

“I kind of just jumped from ninth grade to junior year,” she said. “For junior year, I was like, 'I need to do things,' and I really put my mind to literally everything.”

She focused on her studies, joined some clubs and even picked up a new instrument.

What’s most defined Talley’s time at FALA, she said, was her involvement in the Indigenous Youth Club, which also started in her junior year.

Talley is now the club president (after moving from secretary to vice president last year), helping lead meetings and organize community service projects.

“That’s probably one of my favorite things at FALA and why I continue to go here and love this school,” she said.

She added: "I really like creating a space where Indigenous students have a space that they can share their thoughts and feelings in, and I like to create that space where they feel like, 'Oh, yay, we have club today. I can say what I've been wanting to say in my history classes,' for example, or just the feeling they feel at school. I think there’s something really special abut that."

Club members spent a day helping build ramps to make homes on the Hopi Reservation more accessible this year, and last year, they organized a blanket drive, distributing more than 250 donated blankets in Kykotsmovi Village and Tuba City in about 10 minutes.

Talley also works with a group outside of school to advocate changing the name of Agassiz Peak to Ömaki -- its Hopi name.

Talley also enjoys giving speeches and has incorporated that skill in her work for the club. Over the past year, she’s given three history presentations in FALA's classrooms after seeing gaps in the curriculum.

She said she has even more speeches she’s written that have yet to be delivered.

“I like to write my own reports and write my own speeches just for fun, because I like to acknowledge things that have happened in the past,” she explained. “I recognized that throughout the curriculum at FALA, a lot of the history classes don’t really go over a lot of the things that have happened in history and when they do go over it, it’s pretty sugar-coated or it's glazed over or it's pushed to the side.

"[So] what I decided to do this year was, ‘OK, I’m gonna make presentations of things that I want people to know.' ... I thought people should be educated on this history, since it’s very close to where we are.”

She’s also part of the school’s Environmental Coalition, taking a trip to the Arizona Capitol.

And she plays both piano and trumpet, starting the trumpet in fourth grade at the Peak School and picking up piano two years ago at FALA, where she’s also the National Music Honors Society historian, helping keep a record of club members’ accomplishments. In addition to playing, she’s also a composer, saying that her favorite genre was either classical modern or “Ethiopian jazz inspired improv.”

FALA’s piano and jazz band teacher, Chase Coleman, said Talley was one of his most "enthusiastic and wonderful" students, noting her rapid progress in piano over the past two years.

"Meredith is one of those students who brings the other students together in a positive and joyful way," he said. "About two years ago this young person wandered into my piano class and kept visiting, and next semester they joined class and their progress was phenomenal," he said. " ... One thing led to another and now they're in virtually every music ensemble and one of the best piano students at Flagstaff. A remarkable progress."

Talley plans to spend the summer playing music in a band with some friends (a mixture of funk and jazz) before beginning a forensic psychology degree.

She said she’s been interested in forensics since she was young, remembering that in kindergarten she had wanted to become a police officer.

“I was just so interested in what’s going on behind the scenes, and I guess as I got older and more educated as to what exactly I’ve wanted to learn, I’ve narrowed it down to forensic psychology,” she said. “ ... Something about knowing what’s going on in the mind of someone is really fascinating to me.”

She also hopes to minor in math, as she loves the subject, particularly algebra, which is her "favorite thing ever.”

Her hope is to find a way to move to New York City eventually, after falling in love with the Big Apple on a recent visit.

She said her studies at FALA helped develop her leadership abilities, which she plans to use as she moves on. She said she was thankful for the leadership opportunities she’s had at the school as well as the chance to do public speaking and learn that she enjoys informing others.

“I’m really glad I came here and have an opportunity,” she said. “I'm also really grateful for the drive I have to get to these places, because it is not easy."

