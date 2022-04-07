FALA celebrating 25th anniversary this weekend

Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy (FALA) is celebrating its 25th anniversary this weekend with several events, including alumni and student performances.

The public charter school first opened for high school students in August 1996. Charter schools came to Arizona in 1995, according to FALA’s website. FALA’s founder, Karen Butterfield, was an art educator at Coconino High School at the time and had previously been Flagstaff Unified School District's art coordinator.

She began “drafting her vision” for the school shortly after the legislation passed and the application was approved by the State Board of Education in January 1996.

FALA now boasts 287 students in grades 6 through 12, according to Arizona Department of Education data for October 2021.

The school's anniversary celebration will take place over the weekend, with most events happening Saturday.

Film, photo and graphic design teacher Jean-Marc Patnoe, who is also involved in planning, said the idea was to find a way to celebrate with the community. The school usually hosts a fundraiser at this time of year and, though one is ongoing, they wanted this year to be “a little different.”

“It really is about a celebration of who we are, the alumni that have been here,” Patnoe said. “It’s a way of saying thank you to the community, to families and students."

The events are free to attend and center on student, faculty and alumni performances.

"It’s really a way to say thank you and reconnect with a lot of people, so we didn’t want fundraising to get in the way," Patnoe said.

The main celebration will be at the Coconino Center for the Arts (CCA) Saturday, with events from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. An exhibition of student and alumni fine art will be in the gallery, and a variety of performances will be in the auditorium. Performances include poetry and author readings, in addition to performances from FALA groups such as jazz, theater, choral music and film.

“If there's anybody trying to think about is FALA the right school for their student, it's a good way to sample all the things that FALA offers,” Patnoe said of the performances.

Alumni performing at the event include Natalie Eickmeyer, Katie King, Malcolm Key and Jeff Lusby-Breault. In the evening (6 to 9 p.m.), there will be a standup dinner with speeches from Butterfield and FALA's current executive director, Eli Cohen.

The school will also be holding a happy hour mixer at CCA from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, with live music. On Sunday, FALA will host a brunch for its faculty, alumni and students on campus from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Saturday will also include a few virtual events, hosted by English teacher Alex Casady, with alumni Zooming performances from New York City (opera and dance) and Los Angeles (music). The live stream will be posted to FALA’s website on Saturday.

FALA has five “habits of hands, heart and mind” meant to guide students: common good, connection and collaboration, investment, creativity, and critical inquiry.

“In the classroom, during performances, by doing service during personal interactions or through creative projects, students at FALA embrace and embody habits and faculty, and staff at FALA use these habits to guide their educational decisions and practices,” a press release on the events says.

The full schedule of events is available at flagarts.com/fala-turns-25/.

