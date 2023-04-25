Marshall Magnet School fifth grade teacher Emily Fisher was named Coconino County’s 2023 Teacher of the Year at an April 20 ceremony held by the Coconino County Superintendent of Schools.

“When we can learn and then also be silly together as a community and understand the team we’ve built, it’s a really special feeling,” she told the Arizona Daily Sun. “ ... [You] get to know them and watch them all grow.”

Fisher has taught for 13 years at Marshall Elementary, serving on the Positive Behavior Support committee and chairing the Science Council.

"She loves learning and wants to inspire others to love it too,” the announcement said.

The Rookie Teacher of the Year winner, Josie Teegardin, has been teaching at MEMS since 2021 after student teaching at the school. She has led Alpine program expeditions, provided after-school tutoring, coached girls’ soccer and hosted practicum students for teacher training.

Brad Houston of Grand Canyon School won this year’s Lifetime Achievement Award. He has taught at the school for 17 years, moving to teaching after “a career in the high-tech industry,” according to the announcement.

Teacher of the Year is meant to recognize preschool through 12th grade teachers across Coconino County. A total of 27 teachers were nominated for this year’s awards, 19 for teacher of the year and eight for rookie teacher of the year.

Each of the finalists, who were announced at the beginning of the month, received cash prizes and a nomination for the Arizona Teacher of the Year Award. As the county’s Teacher of the Year, Fisher will receive a one-year leased car from Flagstaff Findlay Toyota.

Coconino County’s Teacher of the Year Awards are sponsored by several local businesses, organizations and community members.

The other two finalists were Lisa Barnard of Sinagua Middle School and Kate Haynes of Knoles Elementary School.

Other teacher of the year nominees included Josh Adams of Tse'Yaato' High School; Lauren Bradshaw and Victoria Tomas of Puente de Hózhó; Matt Clark of Flagstaff Junior Academy; Jessica Donnelly of Kinsey Elementary; Paul Gallagher of Northland Preparatory Academy; Keri Guggisberg of Williams Elementary; Jennifer Haremza of Montessori School; Elaine Layman, Emma Ricciardi and Michelle Weidinger of DeMiguel Elementary; Kathleen Malkhassian of Thomas Elementary; Allison Mitkowski of Williams High School; Jessie O'Keefe of Coconino High School; Roman Sanchez of Heritage Elementary, and Mandy Wilson of Flagstaff Christian School.