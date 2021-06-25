Elevate PreK to launch pilot classroom at Kinsey Elementary

Part of the reason preschool can be so difficult for families in Flagstaff to access is the high cost of living. The Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce listed the city’s cost of living in 2017 as being 15% above the national average. This means even families above the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) may still be unable to afford childcare alongside their other expenses.

Elevate PreK is attempting to “develop a streamlined system of supports” to address this lack of access. In addition to its preschool pilot, its website has a resource-finder tool meant to help local families understand their early learning options and “Elevate family partners” to aid in navigating these programs. This includes help with finding financial assistance options.

In addition to teaching the children in its pilot classrooms, part of the goal for Elevate PreK is to help develop best practices among educators. Ultimately, the hope is to ensure “all children in Flagstaff have access to high-quality early learning experiences.”

This program is the first of several Elevate PreK classrooms that are being planned for the next three years.