Elevate PreK to launch pilot classroom at Kinsey Elementary

Elevate PreK in August will be launching a pilot preschool class at Kinsey Elementary for 4-year-olds in the Flagstaff area. This classroom marks the start of a three-year program meant to help “fill the gaps in accessing high-quality preschool education.”
The program will provide early childhood education to lower- and middle- income families in Flagstaff that are not currently accessing preschool services. This education will be full-day, year-round and will be tuition-free for the families involved.
According to their website, Elevate PreK is “an initiative created through the collaborative action of LAUNCH Flagstaff as a shared strategy for improving quality and access to high-quality early learning experiences for children.”
Elevate PreK is a partnership between the Association for Supportive Child Care and LAUNCH Flagstaff, with support from other community organizations such as FUSD, the City of Flagstaff and Coconino County.
The organization’s primary goals, according to their website, are quality, access and sustainability. The idea is that providing high-quality early childhood education can have positive effects on the rest of a child’s life as well as provide benefits to the larger community.
“It’s impossible to overstate the importance of early education in determining a child’s future,” said Scott Pettitt, president of the Wharton Foundation and chair of the LAUNCH Flagstaff Steering Committee, in a press release. “They have positive impacts on school readiness, a child’s future earnings potential and even their health. More than half of our 3- and 4-year-olds, however, don’t have access to high-quality preschools. That needs to change.”
Part of the reason preschool can be so difficult for families in Flagstaff to access is the high cost of living. The Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce listed the city’s cost of living in 2017 as being 15% above the national average. This means even families above the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) may still be unable to afford childcare alongside their other expenses.
Elevate PreK is attempting to “develop a streamlined system of supports” to address this lack of access. In addition to its preschool pilot, its website has a resource-finder tool meant to help local families understand their early learning options and “Elevate family partners” to aid in navigating these programs. This includes help with finding financial assistance options.
In addition to teaching the children in its pilot classrooms, part of the goal for Elevate PreK is to help develop best practices among educators. Ultimately, the hope is to ensure “all children in Flagstaff have access to high-quality early learning experiences.”
This program is the first of several Elevate PreK classrooms that are being planned for the next three years.
Families interested in learning more or applying for the program can visit elevateprek.com. The pilot program at Kinsey prioritizes 4-year-olds from families that fall within 101 to 250% of the FPL ($26,500 in 2021 for a family of four living in Arizona, according to data from the US Department of Health and Human Services) and are not already in a preschool program. Other factors will be considered, such as “lack of documentation for enrolling in other existing programs, transportation or meals services or family circumstances that deem necessary for support,” according to their website.