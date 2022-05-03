Elevate PreK provides early learning in Flagstaff

Elevate PreK is most of the way through the first year of its pilot program. Its first free preschool classroom for Flagstaff 4-year-olds opened at Kinsey Elementary last August.

The project is an effort between LAUNCH Flagstaff and Candelen, among other community partners, meant to bring high quality early learning to the area.

“The unique part about this program is it’s not taking something that exists and saying, ‘let’s put more of it out there,’ but designing something that has evidence-based practices that we know work best for children and families," said Rebecca Cirzan, Candelen's director of relationships and solutions.

The three-year pilot will expand as it goes. The plan is to add a classroom at the YMCA next year, with help from Quality Connections.

Kinsey was chosen as the site for the first classroom, because it is a Title One school in an area without many preschool services nearby. FUSD contributed innovation funds to the pilot, Cirzan said, to purchase materials and furnishings.

“We partner with all kinds of organizations and other grades, but now we finally get to partner [on] early childhood,” Kinsey principal Ellen Herman said. “I think that’s pretty phenomenal, that we’re bringing these programs to our families. ...We underestimated our value under the pandemic, that we need to be here for our community to provide those supports, and this preschool is a great one to kick that off.”

She also noted that the program has been able to provide after-school care to students, so that their parents are able to complete a full work day.

The program provides a full-day, year round class to 18 four-year olds in Flagstaff whose families are earning between 101 and 250% of the Federal Poverty Level. The program received about 50 applications for its open spots, Cirzan said, noting that the organizations also help connect people to other childcare services.

“One of the other things we’ve designed in our program is making sure that we’re connecting families to the most appropriate childcare or preschool program for them,” Cirzan said. “It doesn’t have to be Elevate PreK...we want to find the most appropriate place for them and let them know what childcare assistance they might be eligible for."

The early education resource finder is available at candelen.org/epk/.

There are currently about 31 preschool programs in the Flagstaff area, Cirzan said, a “good chunk” of which are full.

“Families who are working and specifically in Flagstaff…both parents need to work to be able to afford it here, so those spots fill up very quickly," she said.

The pandemic has also impacted people’s ability to access early education, especially as masks and vaccines are not available for young children and working conditions have caused early educators to look for work elsewhere, she said.

“When the pandemic started and as it continued, people were really hesitant to send their children to any sort of room setting. So we saw many people close during the pandemic," she said. "At the height of the pandemic early on, about six centers in the Flagstaff area stayed open. ...People started to trickle back in and a lot of resources were put into what we need to do to make sure they stay healthy."

Elevate’s focus is not just increasing access; providing high-quality education is also a major goal. Educators with the program are required to have at least a bachelor’s in early education and the teacher at Kinsey, Crystal Busath, has a master’s degree.

“When we invest at this younger age, there’s going to be much more long-term benefits,” Cirzan said. “...The younger you can invest, the higher the return."

The classroom uses two evidence-based curricula, including PATHS (Promoting Alternative Thinking Strategies).

There are a few 15-minute intervals of whole-group instruction throughout the day: when students arrive, before lunch and a read-aloud session in the afternoon. The rest of the time is spent in small group or individual work on activities that are planned by the teacher to allow the students to be hands-on.

One example Cirzan gave is a structure known as “plan, do, review time.”

Students work together as a group to decide what they’re going to do (there are stations around the room with toys and activities; a favorite is to take the babies on vacation) and then have about 45 minutes of “uninterrupted work time” to carry out their plans. Afterwards, they meet back up again to discuss how it went and what they might do next time.

“By giving them the choice and then teaching them and prompting them how to use the materials, they're [putting in] that work that's very important for children,” Cirzan said.

Another partner is Northern Arizona University, which will be researching and evaluating the program’s impact on both children and their families through third grade. They’ll be looking at its literacy and social-emotional learning (SEL) outcomes.

“We feel very strongly that the SEL outcomes are what is going to set the foundation for later in life,” Cirzan said. “…When you think about the the kids who are ready for kindergarten, we want them to be able to know how to interact with other kids and be able to ask for their need or work independently or problem-solve on the playground. …Those are skills we want to teach now, so that way they’re set up and ready for success."

The classroom SEL is often tied to turtles — a puppet teaches the kids the “turtle method” of problem solving (they bring their hands up to go into a turtle shell, take a deep breath and say the problem out loud) and a student is chosen as each day’s “turtle helper” (a way to give students special jobs and practice problem-solving).

Scott Pettitt, president of the Wharton Foundation and chair of the LAUNCH Flagstaff Steering Committee, said his goal for the program is "to create equitable access to every family that lives in our community."

“If we’re going to truly shift the needle on providing early childhood education, but shift the need so that all our community can benefit from it, it needs to be inclusive of everybody with equitable access. ...Unless all families can benefit from this, our community isn’t going to benefit," he said.

He said it was more than just 4-year-olds and their families that would benefit from the program. Having access to preschool allows families to be in the workplace and encourages them to stay in the Flagstaff area, which also has economic benefits.

“This isn’t just a selective targeted resource that only a few of our citizens are going to benefit from” he said. “If this infrastructure was widespread and accessible to everybody, we could really shift how our community provides and spends our dollars for the young people and the parents and families and guardians of those young people. It'll save us money in the long run and it'll probably make a lot more money too.”

More about the program can be found at elevateprek.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.