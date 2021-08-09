Education Forward Arizona announces plans in launch event

On Thursday, three Arizona nonprofits announced their re-brand as a single organization, Education Forward Arizona. The new organization has the goal of uniting “sectors, interests, and communities across the state to improve education outcomes and close achievement gaps” at all educational levels, according to their announcement.
“Arizonans want bold action that moves education forward in Arizona,” Rich Nickel, president and CEO of Education Forward Arizona, said in the announcement. “It’s time to close the aspiration gap between what people in the state repeatedly say they want and the underfunded and inequitable system we have. We need to work together, statewide, to find solutions that advance the prosperity of all Arizonans.”
Achieve 60 AZ, College Success Arizona and Expect More Arizona had combined earlier this year for “greater impact and efficiency,” according to their website. Some of the priorities listed on the website as benefits of the move are combining resources, creating a case for education and its benefits as well as building public and political will to improve education. The press release described it as “the next evolution” of the three organizations’ work.
"Arizona has been fortunate to have these three organizations supporting education across the state," said Colleen Smith, chair of Northern Arizona Leadership Alliance's education committee and president of Coconino Community College. "Merging the three groups will strengthen their work and provide the opportunity to enhance their messages through collaboration. I am grateful for their work to inform and advocate for all Arizonans to have access to world class education.”
Education Forward Arizona also announced their action plan at Thursday’s launch event. They will focus on goals such as helping low-income and first-generation students complete post-secondary education, making a case for education as investment rather than expense, and working to meet their Education Progress Meter goals.
Education Forward Arizona has partners throughout the state who are involved in business, education, nonprofit and philanthropy. In northern Arizona, these include the Coconino Coalition for Children & Youth, Lowell Observatory and the Northern Arizona Leadership Alliance.
“As a state, we must fully understand the needs of our learners and commit to investing in high quality education systems; it is our greatest chance for reversing the ongoing divides and major societal issues we face,” Virginia Watahonigie, CCC&Y’s executive director, said at the launch event.