Education Forward Arizona announces plans in launch event

On Thursday, three Arizona nonprofits announced their re-brand as a single organization, Education Forward Arizona. The new organization has the goal of uniting “sectors, interests, and communities across the state to improve education outcomes and close achievement gaps” at all educational levels, according to their announcement.

“Arizonans want bold action that moves education forward in Arizona,” Rich Nickel, president and CEO of Education Forward Arizona, said in the announcement. “It’s time to close the aspiration gap between what people in the state repeatedly say they want and the underfunded and inequitable system we have. We need to work together, statewide, to find solutions that advance the prosperity of all Arizonans.”

Achieve 60 AZ, College Success Arizona and Expect More Arizona had combined earlier this year for “greater impact and efficiency,” according to their website. Some of the priorities listed on the website as benefits of the move are combining resources, creating a case for education and its benefits as well as building public and political will to improve education. The press release described it as “the next evolution” of the three organizations’ work.

