DREAMS recognizes Flagstaff Unified School DIstrict scholarship recipients

DREAMS (Disbursing Real Educational Academic Minority Scholarships) Foundation is an organization with all volunteer board members. It was recognized as the 2016 Organization of the Year by the Arizona Daily Sun. Its purpose is to raise funds to help minority high school students graduate from Flagstaff Unified School District (Flagstaff High School, Coconino High School, and Summit High School) in order to achieve their dream of post-secondary education.

Every year DREAMS recognizes the students who receive scholarships at each high school’s graduation ceremony. Due to COVID 19, that was different this year; nonetheless, DREAMS wants to recognize the following students who received a scholarship:

Flagstaff High School graduates: Annecy Malone, Michael Gallardo, Taralyn Sloan, Brooke Damon, Guillermo Soto, Sarah Peace.

Coconino High School: Kaelyn Ashley, Auneeko Begay, Shawntee Dakai, Jacqueline Gamboa, Erika Hausa, Fidel Mercado, Valleigh Savage.

Summit High School: Monique Golden Parra

Congratulations to the above graduates and all 2020 graduates!

The organization is able to continue granting scholarships for the academic year of 2020-21 thanks to the following major donors: