Discing4Kids offering Summer of Fun disc golf events

Local nonprofit Discing4Kids is offering free Summer of Fun events twice weekly through Thursday to introduce families to disc golf and help them develop their skills.

Baskets have been set up around Bushmaster Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays since July 12, creating a course for kids and their families to navigate with their discs. A bin of discs sits on a picnic table next to free snacks -- watermelon, packets of crackers, sports drinks.

“What we do, anywhere and everywhere we go is we take the fun to the kids. We can build a course like this anywhere we go," said Eddie Diaz, the organization's founder.

He said he chose Bushmaster Park because he used to play there as a child.

The day camp's attendees are a mix of regular participants in Discing4Kids activities and families who happened to be in the park that day. There is no age limit and adult family members are encouraged to participate alongside their kids.

Events also often include backyard games (for example, disc-tack-toe and bowling) that can be played at home, with giveaways of discs and, on special occasions, baskets to eliminate any socioeconomic barriers to the sport.

The two rules for the event are “have fun and be safe.”

Instruction on disc golf rules and technique are based on level of experience and incorporate elements of math and physics. For kids just starting out, it could mean adding their scores by hand, while older players might learn about how the different shapes of discs affect their movement through the air.

“We’re really trying to [teach them] based on the grade that they have and the math they’re learning in school,” said volunteer Rick Barrowman.

He referenced a common response to math lessons: “What good is this, how am I ever going to use this in the real world?' Well, right out here on the disc golf course is where you can use some of that.”

Programs for older students also incorporate elements of leadership, requiring kids to invite their friends and also help teach them what they have learned about how to play disc golf. One ninth-grader who joined the program in elementary school now helps out as an intern, teaching younger students at Discing4Kids events.

“They have seemed to just really embrace that role that you put them in, saying, 'Yeah come here, let me show you how to do this,' and it's been absolutely wonderful to see," Barrowman said. " ... Their confidence is way higher than it used to be, and they’re very comfortable going out there and showing somebody how to do it. For me as a volunteer, that’s the rewarding part, is to see these kids develop, grow. We have the core values, but it really is through other intangible things that I see that just make it so worthwhile and rewarding.”

One participant this week, Bianca Castruita, said the program had introduced her to the sport.

She now plays every week.

“I started because my aunt asked me if I wanted to come. I thought, 'Why not try it?'” she said.

Her favorite part of the summer events has been “how you really get to practice and try your hardest.”

She wanted people to know that “you should always try your best.”

Another participant named Andrew said he’d been playing for two or three years -- since Diaz had visited his school.

“It’s pretty easy,” he said of the sport. “My favorite part is that I get to throw these discs.”

Andrew has been working on forehand throws lately, a technique used to maneuver around obstacles.

Discing4Kids began about eight years ago at Killip Elementary, with Diaz and about 20 kids. It has grown to include yearround programs, including at local schools part of the Flagstaff Unified School District, Flagstaff Junior Academy, Flagstaff Cooperative Preschool, Flagstaff Bordertown Dormitory and even Northern Arizona University.

“It just grew dramatically, and the next thing you know, look out there, they’re having fun,” Diaz said.

It is currently in the process of establishing another branch of the program at Roosevelt USD near Phoenix and has been expanding to include older students, with a pilot program at Sinagua Middle School last year that they hope to include Mount Elden Middle School and other local middle schools.

More information about Discing4Kids is available at discing4kids.org. The Summer of Fun events will continue from 9 to 11 a.m. next Tuesday and Thursday (July 26 and 28) at Bushmaster Park.