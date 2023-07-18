Denova Collaborative Health, a Phoenix-based behavioral and primary care provider, recently announced that it would be expanding to include clinics in Flagstaff and Tucson.

The announcement comes alongside a name change for the company, which until Monday was known as Bayless Integrated Healthcare.

The organization has a focus on providing behavioral healthcare, yet it also offers primary care services, seeing about 40,000 unique patients over the past year. It currently has eight locations in the metro Phoenix area, employing 16 primary care providers and more than 270 behavioral health professionals.

Denova CEO Graham Johnson said the expansion's focus was on providing timely appointments to an underserved population, citing that 73% of visits were for those with Medicaid insurance (or AHCCCS in Arizona).

Denova currently offers same- or next-day appointments for primary care and psychiatric prescribers, he said, while those needing to see a licensed counselor for general mental health needs can schedule an appointment within 72 hours.

“Often [when] someone has a behavioral health need, the time to act is really immediately,” he said.

He added: "Because of the long waits across the nation to get in and see therapists and psychiatric prescribers, it really deters patients. They’ll lose that willingness to go in because the scheduling is too far out. But if you can do it immediately, you can get on that path to improving their lives and really feeling much better. We want that instant access: same day, next day, as quickly as possible so they can really begin the healing process.”

Denova is in the final stages of negotiations on its new location in Flagstaff, according to Johnson. It will then need to build the location, license the site, and hire and credential providers (about 40 hires are expected for the Flagstaff location). All actions are expected to be complete by the end of 2023 in time for a grand opening of the new clinic in early 2024.

The organization already provides services to patients in Flagstaff, as 90% of its overall visits are done through telemedicine rather than a physical clinic.

Patients already receiving telemedicine services through Denova will be able to reach their therapists using existing email addresses through the end of the year, according to the announcement. New email addresses will be shared "in the coming weeks" and phone numbers will stay the same.

The expansion of clinics across the state, Johnson said, allows Denova to see more patients for the type that needs to be done in person (testing, for example, or seeing patients without a stable internet connection), as well as those who prefer an in-person visit.

Services that he said will be offered at the new Flagstaff clinic are visits with primary care providers, psychiatry for medication management, and talk therapy sessions with licensed counselors, both virtually and on site. While he expected Flagstaff's site to begin with a family medicine nurse practitioner, Denova also employs pediatricians and family and internal medicine providers.

Johnson saw patients with general mental health needs or who were looking for a provider as the group that would be served by Flagstaff’s new clinic. The plan is for “a slow ramp-up” in the number of patients, with Flagstaff’s clinic eventually providing services to “several thousand” people.

The announcement also noted the company’s future expansion plans, including other locations in Maricopa County as well as Utah, Colorado, New Mexico and Washington. Johnson said the plan was for Denova to double in size in the next two or three years.

Across Arizona, he said, he hoped the expansion would add another resource so residents could more easily access care.

“There’s a lot of benefits to that,” he said. “If you get in and begin treating whatever you’re suffering from, it can help out in many other ways. If you’re suffering from mental health or behavioral health issues, your physical health is suffering and vice versa."

More information, including an online portal for current patients, is available at denova.com.