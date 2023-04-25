After winning their category in the state competition earlier this month, DeMiguel Elementary’s Odyssey of the Mind classics team is preparing to compete at the world championships in Michigan.

The team has been practicing weekly since October, reviewing their skit and answering sample questions in the spontaneous category to prepare for competitions. It has seven members, the maximum allowed for an OM team.

This year’s classics team, coached by first grade teacher Joy Bruner, includes Jesse Ledbetter, Annalise Graymountain, Tegan Sousa, Crosby Lauritsen, Ethan Biggerstaff, Austin Hope and Josie Turco.

At the beginning of the season, teams chose one of five categories: vehicle, technical, classics, balsa wood structure or performance. They then worked on the year’s long-term prompt in that category for all their competitions in addition to a set of spontaneous challenges.

DeMiguel’s team chose classics. This year's prompt is "The Walls of Troy," which meant they needed to develop a skit about Homer’s Iliad, specifically the story of the Trojan Horse.

The members of the team play roles from the story -- Ajax, Achilles, Dionysus, King Priam and a three-member Greek chorus -- reimagined to fit their chosen theme. Achilles is the “sword-carrying muscly comedic relief,” for example, while Dionysus is “the god of food, drink and portable mediocre Lunchables.”

“I’m here to make people laugh,” explained Sousa, who plays Achilles. “One of my lines is, ‘that’s your department, bro.’”

Because Odyssey of the Mind is mainly judged on creativity, the team decided on a charcuterie board theme for their skit. The handmade props include sausage-shaped sashes, a candy-covered hat and mask for Dionysus and an umbrella painted to resemble a cheese wheel to help them get over the wall.

The theme is based on their main character Ajax the Great’s home of Salamis, because it's spelled the same way as the plural of salami.

“The whole premise behind the creative element to Odyssey of the Mind is they want these kids thinking outside the box,” Bruner said. “...Thinking beyond the normal solutions and really expanding their ideas and coming up with the most creative solution to the problem.”

The competition also includes a spontaneous portion, where students have to come up with answers to verbal and hands-on prompts on the spot -- the more creative or humorous, the better. Team members said this section was what helped them win at the state level.

One of that competition’s prompts was associating words to fill in the blanks.

“We had to mix glitter, school,” Biggerstaff said. “You get new carpets.”

DeMiguel has two Odyssey of the Mind teams this year, the program's first since the COVID-19 pandemic. It is currently the only Flagstaff school with an active Odyssey of the Mind program, which Bruner said she hopes to change. She said they are currently trying to recruit more coaches to lead their own seven-person teams so they can expand to more students.

DeMiguel’s classics team came in first in their category for the state tournament held April 1, qualifying them to move on to worlds. The school’s vehicle team came in fourth in their category at that competition.

The classics team is continuing to practice to get ready for the championships in Lansing Michigan on May 24-27, where they will be competing against teams from around the world as well as the rest of the country.

For the most part, the members said they’re going to focus on preparing for the spontaneous portion of the competition by practicing with sample prompts.

“We think we have our skit down mostly,” Lauritsen said. “...Just running through to keep our minds fresh, making sure not to forget it when we go to worlds and then just spontaneous, making sure we’re getting better scores.”

“And maybe just adding a few embellishments to props and costumes,” Sousa said.

“Making them better than great, making them awesome,” Turco added.

DeMiguel’s Odyssey of the Mind team is currently fundraising to pay for their trip to the world championships. More information, including ways to contribute, can be found on their GoFundMe page.