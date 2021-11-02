 Skip to main content
DeMiguel Elementary moves to remote learning for rest of week due to COVID outbreak
DeMiguel Elementary moves to remote learning for rest of week due to COVID outbreak

DeMiguel Elementary School will be closed for the remainder of this week starting Wednesday due to an outbreak of COVID-19 at the school.

According to a message sent to parents on Tuesday, the Coconino County Health and Human Services department identified an outbreak at DeMiguel, and the school continues to have high transmission of COVID.

"To ensure the health and safety of all students and staff, we are closing the building to allow time for families to get themselves and their students tested for COVID and recover from COVID-like symptoms if they are ill," the note said.

DeMiguel will shift to remote learning for the rest of the week, and students can access their classes through a Zoom link sent by teachers. The school will be closed through Sunday and all weekend activities are also canceled. Classes are tentatively set to resume in-person on Monday.

