Culinary commitment: Flagstaff High School senior graduates with $90,000 scholarship

Patti Pastor, culinary arts teacher at Flagstaff High School, said four students were set to compete at the start of the year, but only Smithson saw the process to completion.

“She is tenacious and she is super chill,” Pastor said. “When you do competition, I’ve had kids that are stress-mongers and in some ways that served them well, but some kids, it just shut them down, so the ability for her to kind of roll with it really helped her.”

Smithson’s success in the competition was based on her holistic culinary skills — including her preparation techniques, the taste of her French omelet, and the appearance of the three recipes she had practiced so persistently — as well as an essay and interviews with program judges.

Pastor said the founder of the organization even shared an image of Smithson’s tourne potatoes from the competition on his social media page, praising her skills.

“When other kids were dropping like flies, Logan stood and said, ‘I’m know that I’m a C-CAP kid and I’m going to go through the whole process,’” Pastor said. “She made a name for herself in her quiet little way. She’s not a showy kid. She has a poised, quiet confidence about her.”