Cruz Rivera continues planning for Northern Arizona University's fall semester

Many of the university’s COVID protocols for the upcoming school year focus on choice and individual actions. Masks and vaccines are strongly recommended rather than required in most locations on campus, for example. This is in part due to an executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey (Protecting Student Access to Higher Education) that states that higher education institutions are not allowed to mandate masks or vaccines. Testing, according to the order, may only be required “due to a significant COVID-19 outbreak" -- which will be determined by the Arizona Department of Health Services.

With plans in the works for a vaccine incentive program and making testing and vaccines widely available, Cruz Rivera said, NAU is also fulfilling its responsibilities in mitigating COVID on its campus.

“Individual responsibility in this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic is front and center and that's reflected in the guidance that the university has put forward,” he said. “Having said that, the university takes very seriously its responsibility to care, not only for its students, faculty and staff, but for the broader community.”

Cruz Rivera said the meetings he’s been able to have with leaders throughout the community have been the center of both his long- and short-term approach to leading NAU. The next few months will begin to show the results of that work.

“The only way that we will be able to get to the next level is a very collaborative approach,” he said. “That's why these first months [have focused on] not only internally looking to create the conditions for that to happen, but also externally ... that's frankly the only way that I think, given the challenges we face, we can make a difference. In three to six months, if we have a sense of direction and people are pulling together, I think we will be in a good place.”

