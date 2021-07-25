Cruz Rivera continues planning for Northern Arizona University's fall semester

A little over a month into his term as president of Northern Arizona University (NAU), José Luis Cruz Rivera seems optimistic about the work ahead.
Most of Cruz Rivera’s work so far has focused on establishing communication with the NAU and Flagstaff communities, as well as developing COVID-19 protocols for the coming school year. Through the Jacks are Back website and a number of presidential statements and addresses, Cruz Rivera has outlined the path he believes will get NAU back to a “vibrant, in-person campus experience in Flagstaff and at our locations throughout the state.”
Cruz Rivera said the seven months of preparation (visiting the campus and meeting with various community leaders) he did before taking office helped the transition go smoothly, mainly because of the level of confidence it gave him in the campus community and the time to forge connections. That community, he said, would be crucial to the university’s success going forward.
“There have been really no surprises,” Cruz Rivera said this week of the transition, “which is the benefit of that extended relationship ... how willing folks have been to really roll up their sleeves and really work to make sure all that it can be. [I’m] just thrilled with what I’ve seen so far.”
When asked about his priorities going forward, Cruz Rivera listed five interconnected “big buckets of work” that the university needs to consider, “given the new constraints of the post-COVID era.” They are academic excellence, student success, knowledge creation, research, equality and diversity of faculty and staff and diversification of revenue streams. He specified that these are all questions “higher education has always had to tackle, it’s just a different landscape.”
These goals are interconnected, he said, specifying Arizona-centered education as one that “ties everything together.”
“If you had to choose one major goal,” said Cruz Rivera, “it would be what does NAU have to do to contribute even more to the educational attainment of the people of Arizona. How do we put together so we are producing more degrees and credentials that will in turn help drive per capita income, the state's economic development and individual happiness at the end of the day?”
“The biggest challenge,” he said, however, “is defining what the new NAU looks like post-COVID.”
Higher education has had to rethink what it looks like in the wake of the pandemic, and NAU is no different, according to Cruz Rivera. The plan is to develop those changes by creating a “strategic roadmap process” scheduled to be announced this fall.
Once the campus fills with people and “hits a rhythm,” he said, they’ll be using that plan to break down the issues he listed.
“We have this opportunity to come together and re-imagine what NAU will be as the rest of the country’s also trying to re-imagine what higher education will look like in a post-COVID world,” he said. “I think it’s been really encouraging to see that there's that level of confidence that we can do this, that we've got it right.”
Cruz Rivera repeatedly emphasized that communal action would be key to NAU’s success. His strategies so far have been centered around developing a foundation for that within the community as well as establishing open communication. With COVID and with the bucket goals, which he emphasized were large and interconnected issues, his hope is to begin to make progress.
“[We’ll be] making progress precisely because we have a mobilized and engaged campus community,” he said. “That's why a lot of the work that we’re putting in up front is around communications, engagement, conversations, because that's the only way that we can really accelerate progress.”
He’s also starting by establishing what life on the university’s campus will look like next year for NAU students, faculty and staff. There’s still some work to be done before the fall semester begins on Aug. 23.
The university plans to announce more COVID-related plans both before and after that date, including a vaccine incentive program and results of discussions held by various subcommittees of the President’s Fall 21 Planning and Steering Committee. They’re also updating signage around campus.
On Thursday afternoon, NAU updated its remote work policies for faculty and staff, and has plans to further refine them.
“All of the things we have learned the hard way the past year and a half, we will continue to put in play,” Cruz Rivera said. “Given the way things evolved in the peak of the pandemic and where we are now with vaccines and what we've learned, we feel very confident that we will be able to manage any outbreak, and of course we've learned how to scale back. That we've learned the hard way, too.”
Many of the university’s COVID protocols for the upcoming school year focus on choice and individual actions. Masks and vaccines are strongly recommended rather than required in most locations on campus, for example. This is in part due to an executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey (Protecting Student Access to Higher Education) that states that higher education institutions are not allowed to mandate masks or vaccines. Testing, according to the order, may only be required “due to a significant COVID-19 outbreak" -- which will be determined by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
With plans in the works for a vaccine incentive program and making testing and vaccines widely available, Cruz Rivera said, NAU is also fulfilling its responsibilities in mitigating COVID on its campus.
“Individual responsibility in this phase of the COVID-19 pandemic is front and center and that's reflected in the guidance that the university has put forward,” he said. “Having said that, the university takes very seriously its responsibility to care, not only for its students, faculty and staff, but for the broader community.”
Cruz Rivera said the meetings he’s been able to have with leaders throughout the community have been the center of both his long- and short-term approach to leading NAU. The next few months will begin to show the results of that work.
“The only way that we will be able to get to the next level is a very collaborative approach,” he said. “That's why these first months [have focused on] not only internally looking to create the conditions for that to happen, but also externally ... that's frankly the only way that I think, given the challenges we face, we can make a difference. In three to six months, if we have a sense of direction and people are pulling together, I think we will be in a good place.”