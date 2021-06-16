Cruz Rivera begins presidency at Northern Arizona University

The letter also highlighted the infrastructure improvements that had taken place over the past seven years, the university’s overall financial strength and the completion of a diversity strategic plan. The university was designated a Hispanic-serving institution during Cheng’s tenure.

“After more than 40 years in higher education I can proudly say that one of my finest accomplishments is leaving NAU in a very strong position, having spent the last seven years building on its foundation and history as a student-centered institution and expanding its mission of student success,” Cheng said.

Cruz Rivera’s address

During his address, which was live streamed to the university community on Monday, Cruz Rivera once again emphasized a commitment to open communication during the transition. He has in the past said he wants tasks like hiring to be transparent with input from university stakeholders.

“I want to remind you that your voice matters to me and that I will continue to invite new ideas and suggestions,” he said in Monday’s address. “I value and commit to open dialogue and a consultative leadership approach.”