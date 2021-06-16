Cruz Rivera begins presidency at Northern Arizona University

José Luis Cruz Rivera replaced Rita Cheng as president of Northern Arizona University this week.
On Monday, Cruz Rivera gave a short speech to the campus community, outlining his goals for the beginning of his presidency. He was light on details but promised additional information as the fall semester nears.
“I will be communicating with you about plans for an effective fall 2021 in-person semester, interim appointments to key executive positions, the balance of what I heard from you during the transition process and the priority areas that will form the basis for organizing our work in the year ahead,” Cruz Rivera said. “For now, let me just acknowledge that we have our work cut out for us.”
Cruz Rivera announced on Tuesday several new appointments for interim positions across the university. Karen Pugliesi will be the interim provost and vice president for academic affairs, Margot Saltonstall will be the interim vice president for student affairs and Jason Wilder will be interim vice president for research.
In a document outlining his decision process, Cruz Rivera explained how the appointee’s qualifications met his search priorities as well as the goals he hoped each would be able to meet in their new position.
The exact start date for each of these interim positions has yet to be announced.
Cheng departs
Cheng leaves the post after seven years in the role.
At an Arizona Board of Regents meeting on Thursday, Cheng officially transitioned to the role of President Emeritas.
As part of her contract, she was appointed as a tenured professor in the W. A. Franke College of Business in the Department of Accountancy at NAU.
She will continue to receive her base annual salary and retirement plan contribution as well as vehicle and housing allowances from the university until the end of her contract on June 30, 2022, unless she is employed in a comparable administrative position elsewhere.
Cheng’s time in office has been a controversial one, as her administration has often clashed with faculty over how the university has been governed and she came under fire after a state auditor’s report discovered the inappropriate approval of more than $40,000 in travel expenses for both Cheng and her husband.
But in a farewell letter to the NAU campus sent out June 9, Cheng touted her achievements.
In the letter, Cheng said she was proud of the work done to increase student retention, the number of first-generation college students, Native American students and amount of research funding entering the university.
The letter also highlighted the infrastructure improvements that had taken place over the past seven years, the university’s overall financial strength and the completion of a diversity strategic plan. The university was designated a Hispanic-serving institution during Cheng’s tenure.
“After more than 40 years in higher education I can proudly say that one of my finest accomplishments is leaving NAU in a very strong position, having spent the last seven years building on its foundation and history as a student-centered institution and expanding its mission of student success,” Cheng said.
Cruz Rivera’s address
During his address, which was live streamed to the university community on Monday, Cruz Rivera once again emphasized a commitment to open communication during the transition. He has in the past said he wants tasks like hiring to be transparent with input from university stakeholders.
“I want to remind you that your voice matters to me and that I will continue to invite new ideas and suggestions,” he said in Monday’s address. “I value and commit to open dialogue and a consultative leadership approach.”
Cruz Rivera becomes NAU’s 17th president. He has a long history in academia, starting out as electrical engineering faculty at the University of Puerto Rico, Mayaguez. Most recently, he was President of Lehman College of the City University of New York (CUNY) since 2016, becoming Executive Vice Chancellor and University Provost of the 25-campus system in 2019.