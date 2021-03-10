Cruz approved as 17th NAU president by Arizona Board of Regents

José Luis Cruz was appointed as Northern Arizona University’s 17th president on Wednesday, effective beginning June 14.

The Arizona Board of Regents took action to approve both an appointment and employment contract terms during a special session Wednesday evening, unanimously approving the decision.

Details on Cruz’s employment were not immediately released to the public, though ABOR Chair Larry Penley motioned for the board to approve a “multiple-year” contract agreed upon by regents in an executive session.

Cruz will replace current NAU president Rita Cheng, who announced in September that she would not seek an extension of her contract expiring in 2022. After an extensive nationwide search, ABOR announced Cruz as the finalist for the position last month.

“We welcome you to Arizona, we welcome you to Northern Arizona University. All of us on this board are extremely excited to have you join us here. We are really appreciative that you’ve made the decision to join us here in Arizona,” Penley said.

Following his appointment, Cruz addressed the regents in the virtual special meeting from his empty apartment in New York City, and said he is already in the process of moving to Flagstaff with his wife and youngest child, who is 15 years old.