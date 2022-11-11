Cromer Elementary developing student leadership with news, social media groups

Student leadership has been a focus at Cromer Elementary School this year, with projects taking shape that are meant to help students find and share their voices.

Principal Traci Gordon said the efforts were inspired by a speaker at a conference she attended earlier this year.

“What he talked about is all kids want to be leaders, but some don’t lead positively,” she said. “So then we try to channel it.”

Students in the leadership groups are ones “we wanted to see be leaders on our campus,” Gordon said.

The school has crews for social media and news as part of its weekly discovery time (meant to focus on math, art and science activities), as well as fifth-grade student leaders who greet people in the morning and help other students get to class.

“They’re not always the loudest kid. ... We’re trying to bring them out of their shell to show that they have leadership skills,” she said.

One of the fifth-grade student leaders is Tanner Price, who on a recent morning was wearing his leadership badge showing he could answer questions.

He said his role as a student leader is to “help kids, help them take their stuff to their class.”

He is currently in a group doing weaving projects for Discovery Day and hoped he would get to be part of the morning announcements group for the next rotation.

The social media and news teams' work is highlighted every Friday at an assembly with all of Cromer Elementary. The assemblies, according to Gordon, are a school tradition meant to “build community and positive vibes."

Everyone sings the school song with live music and listens to the morning announcements performed live before returning to classrooms to start the school day.

The social media group, led by music teacher Owen Davis, creates videos to post to the school’s TikTok account, which is followed by other students as well as some parents. For safety, students do not have access to post on the account, and comments are turned off.

“The whole philosophy is to flood social media with positivity and positive stories from Cromer,” Davis said, and to show students "how to use social media in a safe, positive way.”

The group has operated in its current form for about two months. Davis said it is an evolution of the virtual assemblies with teacher shoutouts started during the pandemic and “Friday features,” which showcased a different class each week.

Teachers at the school choose four fifth-graders to join the social media group each month -- based on interest among other factors. Students make the videos for the account, plan skits, come up with questions for teacher feature interviews and more.

The group meets regularly to plan videos for the week. Each day of the week features a specific thing: the school on Monday, a special talent on Tuesday, a teacher on Thursday and a joke on Friday. Wednesday is a wildcard day.

Davis said he hoped the experience would show students a positive way to use social media.

“What I hope they take away is the power of storytelling, the power of visual storytelling and the power of shining a light on the good things in the world and in your own life,” he said. “I think that’s actually the most positive thing in social media. Social media is a highly curated, in some ways even falsified version of our lives, but because it is that, we have to look for good things, and I think that actually is a healthy thing. I hope that they have a positive experience with social media, because it can be so toxic.”

Resource teacher Jake Botter leads the news group, which puts together the school's morning announcements, known as the "Cromer Morning Show."

Monday through Thursday the announcements go out over Zoom, with students sitting in front of a greenscreen and reading from a large whiteboard. On Friday, they read them live at the morning assembly.

Students in the group research facts about a national day for each day of the week that are used in the announcements, along with the Pledge of Allegiance and daily updates on school happenings: the weather, birthdays and lunch menus.

Nov. 4 was National Candy Day, for example.

“The Snickers candy bar, which was introduced in 1929 by Frank and Ethel Mars, was named after the family horse,” one student shared as part of the announcements.

Another added: “What does candy do when you tell it a joke? It Snickers.”

One Friday the 10 students in the announcement group prepared their presentation, reading through a script several times in Botter’s classroom. They then went to the gym, where they would share it with the rest of the school.

Fifth-grader Estefany Franco said doing the announcements is "so much fun."

She was sitting with fourth-graders Shaunale Sloam and Aurora Slife, who also said they liked being on the team, though they found it "terrifying” at times.

“I don't like to be in front of everyone,” Sloam said, though she had asked to be part of the team because “it sounded fun” and said she was enjoying the experience.

Slife agreed.

“At first it was scary,” she said, “but now I really like it.”

Weekly compilations of the Cromer social media group’s TikToks can be found on YouTube.