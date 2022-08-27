COVID plans outlined at NAU convocation

The fall semester of the 2022-2023 school year will be starting next week for students at Northern Arizona University (NAU) and, as students are returning to campus, the school has been making preparations for the year.

NAU hosted a convocation for the upcoming school year Monday morning -- the school’s first, with the event meaning to be a reflection on the past year as well as a discussion of goals for the coming year, according to university President José Luis Cruz Rivera.

Cruz Rivera, who is in his second year leading the university, began to outline plans and goals during his convocation speech.

Last year the university focused on three main goals: developing its leadership structure and team, creating a strategic plan with priorities that would differentiate NAU from Arizona’s other public universities, and finding a way to position the university in the higher education marketplace and demonstrate its value. He said the university was “hugely successful” last year based on reaching the goals, citing projects such as the creation of several advisory boards, a new faculty senate constitution, the Access2Excellence Initiative, TrueBlue Summer Fridays and its admissions pilot program.

Cruz Rivera also highlighted NAU's 2025 strategic roadmap, which was approved by the Arizona Board of Regents (ABOR) in June and outlines the university’s efforts on seven priorities over the next three years.

The university is in the process of determining projects to move toward the priorities outlined in the plan and has received a total of 108 applications.

“If we are able to advance the priorities we have set for ourselves in this plan, it will not only serve our students and their communities well, but it will serve as a blueprint, a model for other colleges and universities across the country who are similarly seeking to better serve their people," he said.

This year’s work will also center on three areas: implementing the road map, developing a wide range of operational items and mapping out the “new NAU” -- though its ABOR goals have not yet been finalized.

Among the operational items Cruz Rivera mentioned were compensation, faculty and staff evaluations, housing cost and insecurity, general studies program implementation, and resources to support students' mental health.

Part of the new NAU is looking at ways it could use its online programs and statewide sites to serve its students' needs better. It includes analysis of its enrollment management program.

As with last year, NAU will be working to demonstrate its value, as Cruz Rivera stated that “the value of higher education is under attack.”

“Unless we’re able to shift the narrative through our actions and demonstrated success, it’s just going to continue to erode our ability to do our work and to get the resources we need, public or private, to advance it.”

Cruz Rivera also said NAU is preparing for the jobs that are coming with Arizona’s growing economy.

The university is trying to position itself as a source of workers by the time new employers are able to realize their plans to move to Arizona.

“We have two or three years to organize ourselves to be the go-to place for all of these new companies to get very well-trained critical thinkers, engaged citizens that can help them advance their work,” he said.

A “more detailed vision” for the university this year will be announced toward the end of September, Cruz Rivera said, specifically mentioning the September ABOR meeting and his installation as president on Sept. 30.

Pandemic points

NAU also announced its COVID-19 response plans for the school year Monday, Aug. 15. As with K-12 schools in the area, efforts focus on CDC recommendations depending on the Coconino County's community level.

“In the two and a half years since the onset of the pandemic, we have learned much and now have access to proven and effective means of mitigating and managing the virus and its impacts,” the announcement said. “ ... As always, we will closely monitor conditions, consult with our local and regional partners, monitor caseloads and follow CDC guidance, making relevant adjustments should the need arise.”

The university is encouraging rather than requiring masks in most places on campus, with the exception of “clinical and healthcare settings,” where masks will be required. NAU’s campus will continue to be “mask-friendly” and it will offer free N95 masks to the university community at the information desks in the Student Union and du Bois Center

It is asking individuals to respect others' choices.

Vaccination and testing are similarly encouraged by the university.

The Fieldhouse will not be offering fall semester testing, hence ending the university’s voluntary pooled testing program. Those with symptoms can be tested at Campus Health Services. NAU will continue collecting and monitoring wastewater samples on its Flagstaff campus.

For both students and employees, the university is recommending following CDC guidance on isolation and exposure. Faculty and staff who test positive will work with their supervisor to make arrangements for remote work while isolating.

Students who test positive are encouraged to isolate in place or return home for isolation, and to have proactive conversations with their roommates outlining the response to a positive test. They can use a faculty notification request to inform instructors and find ways to continue their coursework while in isolation.

“It is important that all of us at NAU actively contribute to and model the community of care that defines our culture, respects other individuals’ choices, and helps to keep ourselves and our broader communities healthy,” Cruz Rivera wrote in the announcement.

Classes for the fall semester start Monday. A recording of NAU's convocation is available here.

More about COVID in Coconino County, including metrics, testing and vaccination locations, can be found at coconino.az.gov/2294/COVID-19-Information.