Construction continues at Killip Elementary

Construction on Killip Elementary School’s new location is “really moving along,” according to Flagstaff Unified School District Superintendent Michael Penca.
Crews were busy paving the entrance to the building Wednesday afternoon alongside the many other procedures currently underway.
The building is about halfway finished at this point and is currently on track to be completed in August 2022 -- in time for the coming school year.
The new school is about the same size as the old building (9.6 acres for the entire campus), but with a much more efficient use of space, said CORE Construction project manager David Binderim.
The entryway is designed to shelter parents coming to pick up their kids on rainy days, since most families walk to school, said FUSD Assistant Superintendent Bob Kuhn. Clusters of classrooms (around 23 total) surround an open central area, with large windows on each end designed to give students a view of the San Francisco Peaks.
The site will also include features from the previous Killip, such as a community garden and pond.
The original school building, next door to the construction site, had been retired in September after suffering damage from monsoon flooding. FUSD is working to develop the field spaces near the school site “to make sure we’re able to address flooding and draining issues that are part of Killip School and that neighborhood,” Penca said in a board meeting Tuesday.
Flooding had been a consideration from the start, Benderim said, but they had made some adjustments after the summer rains, mainly in lowering the softball and soccer fields located to the west of the new school.
“The county did their flood maps of what they could anticipate going through here, but that's just an estimate until things actually happen,” he said. “Now that things have actually happened, we've gone back [and] we've looked at both.”
The building’s elevation is raised slightly so water will flow around rather than through it. Regrading the fields to be lower also helps with that endeavor. What is currently a wall of dirt at the northern end of the construction site will be finished to divert the water around the side of the building and into retention basins.
“Bringing everything up this high [and] dropping everything else down around it will allow all the water to be diverted around the school,” Benderim said.
The basins are designed for three feet of water retention, he said, which is “a lot of millions of gallons.” They are meant to disperse the water into the storm drain system rather than the surrounding neighborhood.
Benderim said the amount of rain this summer was unexpected, but that similar levels should not be an issue for the completed site.
“When we actually did the whole barrier plan that was behind there, we had designed it for a hundred-year flood, which is a 2-inch [per hour] rain event. ...What we got was like a 500-year event and almost 4 inches of water in an hour, so it was a lot of water. When it says natural disaster, that is the definition of what happened, unfortunately,” he said.
Killip’s former building hosted classes through August, and Benderim remembered waving to kids watching the construction through the library windows
“It was actually really nice having them here, but, unfortunate as it is having the flood come, in a lot of ways it's also a blessing in disguise that they’re able to be all together in a bigger space temporarily for right now,” he said. “...Logistically it was rather challenging to try and put [this new school] right next to another school on the same spot with 90 cars in the parking lot and 30 different pieces of equipment, 80 different guys.”
He said Killip Principal Joe Gutierrez was “fantastic” to work with, as was the community surrounding the school.
The construction team is planning to make a video for the students to walk them through the new school site, alongside the monthly updates they give to the school board.
“We're going to walk them around and show them all the cool stuff that's going on, like, 'Hey, this is where your classroom is going to be, this is what everything looks like.’ All that kind of stuff. We're really excited [about] getting all the kids and teachers and everybody involved in this. It really makes them feel like they're actually a part of everything that we do,” he said.