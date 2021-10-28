Construction continues at Killip Elementary

“When we actually did the whole barrier plan that was behind there, we had designed it for a hundred-year flood, which is a 2-inch [per hour] rain event. ...What we got was like a 500-year event and almost 4 inches of water in an hour, so it was a lot of water. When it says natural disaster, that is the definition of what happened, unfortunately,” he said.

Killip’s former building hosted classes through August, and Benderim remembered waving to kids watching the construction through the library windows

“It was actually really nice having them here, but, unfortunate as it is having the flood come, in a lot of ways it's also a blessing in disguise that they’re able to be all together in a bigger space temporarily for right now,” he said. “...Logistically it was rather challenging to try and put [this new school] right next to another school on the same spot with 90 cars in the parking lot and 30 different pieces of equipment, 80 different guys.”

He said Killip Principal Joe Gutierrez was “fantastic” to work with, as was the community surrounding the school.

The construction team is planning to make a video for the students to walk them through the new school site, alongside the monthly updates they give to the school board.

“We're going to walk them around and show them all the cool stuff that's going on, like, 'Hey, this is where your classroom is going to be, this is what everything looks like.’ All that kind of stuff. We're really excited [about] getting all the kids and teachers and everybody involved in this. It really makes them feel like they're actually a part of everything that we do,” he said.

