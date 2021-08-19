Colleges update COVID policies for fall semester

In the Aug. 17 town hall, a panel of NAU leaders emphasized that signage would be a main indicator of where masks were required rather than recommended, and advised people to keep a mask available when on-campus.

NAU will be enforcing the mask requirements “through the code of conduct,” said interim vice president of student affairs Margot Saltonstall.

She clarified that “our approach here is not a punitive one, it’s really an educational one. The Dean of Students Office is here to support students and is really very community-minded. ...We really strive to explain the whys of our rules and policies and make sure that we’re really focused on the well-being of our whole community.”

The university will also be continuing its weighted random mitigation strategy from last year, though it will now be voluntary. NAU will send out an invitation on Fridays for a random assortment of students to sign up for saliva testing in the next week.

Josh Mackey, interim chief of staff and vice president for human resources, explained that NAU would be utilizing methods like wastewater monitoring and contact tracing to add weight to populations that have shown more exposure or symptoms. He said this would help them be more reactive in their response to positive cases.