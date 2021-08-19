Colleges update COVID policies for fall semester

Classes start next week for Northern Arizona University (NAU) and Coconino Community College (CCC), while student move-in on NAU’s Flagstaff campus started Thursday and will continue through the weekend. Both colleges have updated their COVID policies in preparation for the coming semester.
NAU has held a few online town halls over the past week in addition to the weekly updates posted to their website. The first of these, held Aug. 10, included an announcement that masks would be mandatory in additional spaces on the school’s campus.
The university had previously only mandated masks on public transportation and in the campus health center. They are still “strongly” recommending that everyone wear a mask indoors on campus, but requiring them where physical distancing of six feet or more is not possible. These settings include classrooms and labs.
NAU’s president José Luis Cruz Rivera framed this as moving from being a “mask friendly” to a “mask smart” community.
“Everything we do is with an understanding that we must be adaptable,” he said. “When I joined NAU two short months ago, conditions were very different from today and I anticipate throughout the academic year ahead, conditions will continue to evolve. We have built into all of our planning and preparation the essential need to be responsive and adaptable to our changing landscape. I ask you to continue to engage with our planning efforts and ask for your patience as we inevitably pivot in new directions.”
In the Aug. 17 town hall, a panel of NAU leaders emphasized that signage would be a main indicator of where masks were required rather than recommended, and advised people to keep a mask available when on-campus.
NAU will be enforcing the mask requirements “through the code of conduct,” said interim vice president of student affairs Margot Saltonstall.
She clarified that “our approach here is not a punitive one, it’s really an educational one. The Dean of Students Office is here to support students and is really very community-minded. ...We really strive to explain the whys of our rules and policies and make sure that we’re really focused on the well-being of our whole community.”
The university will also be continuing its weighted random mitigation strategy from last year, though it will now be voluntary. NAU will send out an invitation on Fridays for a random assortment of students to sign up for saliva testing in the next week.
Josh Mackey, interim chief of staff and vice president for human resources, explained that NAU would be utilizing methods like wastewater monitoring and contact tracing to add weight to populations that have shown more exposure or symptoms. He said this would help them be more reactive in their response to positive cases.
“We really believe that mitigation testing was a big part of our success last year in limiting spread on campus so we’re going to leverage a similar protocol this year,” Mackey said. “...Of course, testing is optional but I really want to call on the students and the whole community to really live out the lumberjack community of care ethos.”
NAU does have a plan in place for when students are sick, Saltonstall said. She listed a number of offices and departments throughout the university that would provide resources, including residence life, housing and dining.
“We’ll really help ensure that [quarantined students] are supported and they continue to be engaged...In cases where there is more serious illness, we’ll work through the standard protocols for medical absences and the like,” Saltonstall said.
One of the priorities for the fall semester is to develop plans for a flexible workplace, Mackey said, but that won’t start until after the school year is underway. NAU’s current focus is on in-person instruction, though faculty will have the option to use NAUFlex “when that is useful to help students in situations where they have to be absent,” said Karen Pugliesi, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.
In response to a question about whether NAU had plans to move to fully remote instruction based on specific metrics, Mackey said the university would “stay flexible.”
“There is no set point that we’ll automatically pivot to totally online [learning],” he said. “But we’ll continue to monitor those things and make decisions on all of our operations based on the information we have at the time.”
Updates to NAU policies will be available on the Jacks are Back website and Cruz Rivera said the university would also be sure to announce major changes in other formats. They plan to release the results of campus testing in a weekly report after the start of the school year.
Members of the Arizona Faculties Council (AFC) sent an email Aug. 12 endorsing the increased requirements.
“Your decision to promote the safety of all members of the campus communities supports our long-anticipated return to the classroom and protects the health of our students, faculty, staff, and greater communities,” they said.
They closed the email by asking Arizona’s public universities to “continue exploring” other measures such as mandatory testing and vaccines. These were similar to requests the University Union of Northern Arizona (UUNA-AFT) made in a statement Aug. 14.
They said the new requirements were “welcome, though confusing” due to contradictions with previous NAU messaging that did not allow faculty and staff to require masks in a number of settings.
UUNA called for physical distancing practices, testing and quarantine procedures as well as a vaccine mandate for NAU students, faculty and staff.
“Failure to implement CDC guidance endangers the greater Flagstaff community,” the statement said. “...We call upon the NAU administration to stand with its employees, students, and community and publicly challenge the anti-science policies of Gov. Ducey and the Arizona State Legislature.”
CCC’s policy now says that masks are “expected” on their campuses.
“Effective immediately, all CCC locations, until further notice, will expect the use of protective face coverings in common areas and in areas where social distancing is not possible,” they said in an Aug. 12 update to their guidance for the coming semester. “Furthermore, CCC will continue to expect everybody who comes to one of our campuses to maintain appropriate social distancing whenever possible.”
The update also said the college’s incident command team would continue monitoring COVID conditions and would reassess when rates declined.
More details of CCC’s COVID guidance can be found on their website.