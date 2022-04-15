CocoNuts win regional awards, prepare for world championships

Coconino High School’s robotics team, the CocoNuts, competed in regional competitions in Colorado and Utah over the past month, placing in the top three and winning awards in both events.

The team will be traveling to Houston next week to compete in the For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology (FIRST) robotics world championship.

The CocoNuts finished third overall in the Colorado Regional, which took place March 24-26 in Denver, and captained the second-seeded alliance. After making it to the finals, the team took second place in the competition overall and received the Innovation in Control Award.

The award “celebrates an innovative control system or application of control components such as electrical, mechanical or software, to provide unique machine function.”

“Even though [the CocoNuts’] bot refused to listen at first, this team never lost sight of the goal while evading defenders. In a nutshell, this team’s innovation allows their bot to go nuts on the tarmac,” the competition’s judges said.

The team then traveled to the Utah Regional in Salt Lake City, held April 7-9. They finished second overall and led the second-seeded alliance. After losing in the first match of the finals, they won the second, leading to a tie-breaker match that they lost by 10 points. According to coach Christine Sapio, the team had the highest-scoring qualification match of the tournament: 162 points with no penalties.

The CocoNuts also won the Chairman’s Award at the Utah Regional, FIRST’s “most prestigious award.”

According to its description at the competition, the Chairman’s Award “honors the team that best represents a model for other teams to emulate and best embodies the purpose and goals of FIRST.”

It is presented to the team with the “most significant measurable impact” on both its community and participants over time, demonstrating progress toward a mission of “transforming our culture.”

The CocoNuts' “outreach, mentoring and community service are impressive examples of FIRST principles,” the judges at the Utah Regional said. “From sustainability, financial support and advocacy for the underserved, these young adults are colorful examples of the true FIRST spirit that will leave a legacy.”

The team qualified for the FIRST World Championships at the Arizona North Regional in March, where they won the Engineering Inspiration Award. They will be competing in Houston April 20-23.

More information, including recordings of FIRST robotics competitions, can be found at frc-events.firstinspires.org. CocoNuts updates can be found on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.