After a last-minute qualification, the CocoNuts took home the Engineering Inspiration Award at the FIRST Robotics world competition in April.

The CocoNuts, Coconino High School’s robotics team, qualified for regionals with the last announced award at their final regional competition of the season, only two weeks before the world championships.

They won the Impact Award at the Monterey Bay regionals in California, and advanced to the world championships and as one of 85 spots (out of 620 total teams at worlds) to compete for FIRST’s highest award: the worldwide Impact Award.

The Impact Award, previously called the Chairman’s Award, recognizes the teams that have most impacted their school and community. Three CocoNuts members developed a seven-minute presentation — which they brought to last week’s Flagstaff Unified School District’s board meeting — for this part of the competition.

They then had to register for worlds, arrange travel plans and tune up their robot before driving 18 hours to Houston for the competition. The impact team was practicing their presentation and interview skills on the bus ride , said coach Christine Sapio.

In addition to the robot competition, students on the team had two interviews about their robot and their team.

“It’s an incredibly life-changing experience for those kids,” Sapio said of the championships. “About half of them have never been to worlds, and you can just tell they were incredibly blown away and energized. They came back with new ideas, because they get to meet those amazing teams and everything. They’re coming back with amazing ideas and new goals and new things they really want to do.”

The team won the Engineering Inspiration Award at worlds this year — an award that recognizes teams for advancing respect for engineering and STEM in their respective community. The team leads STEM fairs at Leupp and Killip elementary schools, and have traveled to Monument Valley High School in Kayenta to participate in another STEM fair.

They also mentor local teams and put on the Arizona FIRST Tech Challenge.

These efforts continue all year.

The week after winning the competition, the team had a booth at the Flagstaff STEM Celebration and traveled to the Arizona State Capitol to raise awareness for robotics programs.

“Their enthusiasm for what they do its infectious,” Sapio said.

Winning the Engineering Inspiration Award means that, for the first time, the CocoNuts are one of 18 teams that automatically qualified for next year’s world competition.

That doesn’t mean the team will be slowing down, Sapio said.

They are already making plans to attend a national advocacy conference in June, and the team’s builders and drivers are testing ideas for next year’s robot.

Their goal for next year, she said, is to make as many wildcards as possible.

In robotics competitions, a wildcard happens when a team that has already qualified for worlds wins a qualifying competition or an award. This then allows a different team to qualify in their place. For example, if the CocoNuts were to win an Impact Award at next year’s regionals, the team would then create a wildcard team rather than qualifying twice.

“Their new goal is to not stop, not rest on that accomplishment or anything,” she said. “ ... To still keep that drive and that passion and continue to grow and continue to become a better team and to really continue building that passion and building that impact so that even though we’re already qualified that we would still work towards being one of those teams that’s worthy of recognition again.”

The CocoNuts have so far qualified for worlds every year that they’ve competed. This is the first year, however, the team has earned an automatic qualification.

That means more pressure in some ways.

“There are a lot of really competitive and excellent teams that don’t make it in every year, and so to be able to say we made it every year, it’s a really rare thing,” Sapio said, adding that she was thankful for the community support in Flagstaff. “It’s a lot of hard work, and it’s a real testament to the passion and the dedication of these kids, because as we’ve gone further and further in this program there are more and more teams that are just doing incredible things that deserve recognition.”

A recording of the CocoNuts’ presentation to FUSD’s board is available online beginning at about one hour and 45 minutes. More about the CocoNuts, including ways to make a tax credit donation to the team, can be found at fusd1.org.