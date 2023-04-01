After some wins at last week's regionals, Coconino High School's (CHS) robotics team, the CocoNuts, are preparing for another round of competitions.

The team won the autonomous award at last week’s Arizona East Regional in Scottsdale and is preparing to travel to California in April for another regional competition in Monterey Bay.

The award is for the first 15 seconds of the three-minute competition, known as the autonomous period. During this time, the robots must operate completely on their own to score as many points as possible.

Each year the team builds a robot that they design based on the goals of the competition -- which also changes annually.

This year's game is called Charged Up, and robots can score points by placing foam blocks and construction cones on different stations, and by navigating to the top of a pivoting platform with hinged ramps at the end of a match.

Seniors Abram Pierce and Aaron Kinlicheenie and sophomore Connor Norris worked on different aspects of the robot’s autonomous movement programs, including during some of the snowdays from earlier this year.

Pierce created a program that would make curves with several waypoints for the robot to follow. Norris’s part was a camera system for the robot that allowed it to read QR codes on the wall and target reflective tape to help it get in position for the start of the driver-controlled section.

“It decreases the time that we have to driver-control to move it to the position we need to be in to score,” he said. “We just push a button and then it’ll be aligned.”

Kinlicheenie worked on its drive train, using a swerve model with wheels that are able to rotate fully, helping the robot maneuver.

“It makes it easier to maneuver around robots and also really easy to play defense,” he explained.

“You can drive in potentially any direction,” Pierce added. “People like to describe it as the perfect vehicle to parallel park because you can just turn all your wheels sideways and drive into the spot.”

One of its members, sophomore Kate Garrison, was named a finalist for the dean’s list at that competition, the 14th CocoNut to receive that award. Each team has the opportunity to nominate two of its members, who then write an essay and complete a short interview. Garrison was one of two selected as finalists from a pool of 25 at the regionals.

The award recognizes team members who represent FIRST and help grow STEM education. As a finalist, Garrison will be headed to the world competition in April.

“I very, very much hope that I can bring the rest of the team with me," she said.

She added that she was surprised to be nominated and even more to win.

“I was like super, super nervous leading up to the awards ceremony, but I did my interview and at that point it was set; whatever was gonna happen was gonna happen," she said. "I definitely did not expect to win it, but I'm very, very grateful I did, and I'm really grateful for my team for nominating me”

The team’s next competition will be in April in Monterey Bay California.

Sophomore Eugene Ellsworth-Bowers is a lead builder and member of the drive team. His job is with the robot’s design, drawing up parts, finding ways for them to work as part of the machine and then helping put everything together.

“We’re basically just analyzing how we did at other events,” he said of preparation for the coming regional. “We’re not changing a whole lot, because at this point, we’re doing all right, we just need to practice and get better.”

Garrison, who's a lead builder and lead driver for the team, agreed, saying that while the team will be changing out minor parts, most of the preparation will be practicing all the different roles in the competition, particularly the drive team, which practices controlling the robot from across a 52-foot field.

“We’ll be doing a lot of drive practice and everything to get ready making sure the robots in the shape that we want it to be that were not regretting anything in our competition,” she said. “It’s just pretty much practice and repetition at this point.”

The impact team was also practicing, rehearsing their line delivery and putting together a presentation. Both Alicia Clauser, a junior and impact team leader, and Elena Klopfenstein, one of the impact team presenters, said CocoNuts is as much about community work as robotics.

“It all starts here,” Klopfenstein said. “We host tournaments, we hold STEM fairs, we put in thousands of hours of volunteer work, not for the award, not even for just us. We do it for the kids.

Klopfenstein added: "Seeing the sparkle in kids' eyes when we teach them, it's taking that step forward for science, technology, innovation that I love about STEM -- inspiring young kids in the community around us and igniting their passion and their love for STEM.”

Clauser helped organize two STEM fairs this year meant to spark younger students’ interest in robotics: the Tambien Lo Puedo Hacer STEAM Fair and the Diné People are the Future STEAM Fair.

This was the Tambien Fair’s second year at Killip Elementary. Clauser was picking up from her mentor, Oscar Landa Samano, who graduated last year. She said the project inspired her to start the Diné fair at Leupp Elementary so students like her cousin could have a hands-on introduction to robotics. A similar experience in third grade was what had inspired her to join the CocoNuts, she said.

Both of this year’s events were a success, she said, with more than 100 students visiting each and several local organizations taking part.

Norris, Pierce and Kinlicheenie said being in CocoNuts helped them develop interpersonal and leadership skills, as well as programming.

“There’s daunting tasks that we get faced with in the beginning of the season, like when you see the game and you’re like, 'How are we going to complete that?'” Pierce said. “But by breaking it down into smaller steps and working through it with your team ... we can solve everything, and at the end of the season you’ll be really happy with what you’ve accomplished.”

More information, including recordings of FIRST robotics competitions, can be found at frc-events.firstinspires.org. Updates on the CocoNuts can be found on Facebook.