CocoNuts robotics team returns to in-person events

After two seasons of virtual team meetings, Coconino High School’s CocoNuts robotics team has been busy with in-person events over the course of the fall semester. In its 15th season, the team has organized tournaments, brought a robot to competitions and provided mentorship to other local teams.

In November, the team hosted the Flagstaff FIRST LEGO League qualifier for teams based in northern Arizona. The tournament was the first in-person robotics event in Flagstaff since February 2020.

The game for the event was “Cargo Connect,” requiring teams to transport a variety of materials in different ways. Six teams out of a total of 16 will be advancing to a statewide championship at Arizona State University in January. Five are from Flagstaff: Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy’s Llamabots, the Montessori School of Flagstaff’s Montessorians, and the Atomic Circuits and Creative Conduits, both local home-school teams.

Remote learning, while challenging, didn’t keep the CocoNuts from continuing their work. The team competed for the Championship Chairman’s award this June, the highest honor awarded by FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), and won its 10th regional chairman award among others.

“Even during that time, we still did our work,” sophomore Alicia Clauser said in a presentation to FUSD’s board Dec. 14. She joined the team as a freshman in 2020, when school was still completely virtual. “...We worked hard nights, we worked every week on Zoom, writing an essay, writing summaries and writing the presentation.”

The CocoNuts were able to debut the 2020 robot, known as Sweeper, at a competition that took place at ASU in October. The robot is “designed to throw dodgeball-sized balls into a goal eight feet off the ground and then pick itself up,” according to a press release.

Senior Ashton Mitchell described the way the robot works.

“[Sweeper] has a very cool turret with the targeting camera on it. ...It shines out a bright green light and it can see…those reflective tapes on our targets for competition. Once it’s locked on, the robot can come over here and never lose sight of its target,” he said.

Sweeper’s autonomous vision tracking system won a 2021 award and made one day’s high score of over 170 points.

Mitchell, who has been programming with CocoNuts since freshman year and is in his second year as head programmer, said his time on the team has taught him a lot about robotics and programming, and allowed him to have several “great experiences.”

Members of the crew also spoke about their leadership work during the meeting, mentioning their mentoring of younger teams, such as at local elementary schools, Sinagua Middle School and on the Navajo Reservation. One freshman was especially passionate about her former team at Sinagua and was helping them rebuild after the past few years.

“They have managed to do some amazing things, even with the limitations of having to be remote,” said team coach Christine Sapio at the meeting. “We are excited to hopefully have a more normal in-person robotics season this year.”

The CocoNuts’s 2022 season will start on Jan. 8 with the announcement of the season’s game. Over the course of the spring semester, the CocoNuts have plans to compete in regional tournaments in Flagstaff, Denver and Salt Lake City. Flagstaff’s tournament is scheduled to take place in the Walkup Skydome in March.

