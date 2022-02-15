Coconino High School students protest district mask requirement

Several Coconino High School students spent Monday in Cromer Stadium on campus protesting against the Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) mask requirement.

Students across FUSD had participated in the protest, according to the student leaders, including at Flagstaff High School, the district’s two middle schools and at least one elementary.

The protest was imagined as a "no-mask Monday," during which students would come to school without a mask and politely refuse to wear one. A social media post had been circulating for the past two weeks asking students to gather at the school’s entrance the morning of the protest.

The post included a note that “this isn’t an opportunity to be rude or take your anger out on teachers who we know are only doing their job,” said 11th-grader Nicole Carrell.

At CHS and FHS students were directed to the football field, where they waited the rest of the school day. They were allowed into the building to use the restroom and for lunch and to mark themselves present at classes.

“It was really cold for a long time,” Hokulani Napoleon, an 11th-grader and the FHS advocate for the protest, said of the first few hours of the FHS protest. “It was first thing in the morning and it was freezing.”

The students noted that parents had come to bring hot chocolate and breakfast, and that the school had been passing out snacks and water bottles. CHS Principal Stacie Zanzucchi “has been great about this whole thing,” they said, regardless of her personal opinions on the mandate.

Zanzucchi said the school was trying to respond to the protest in a “non-confrontational, supportive way.”

“The students are really courageous,” she said. “They really feel like they have something, a voice that they need to send out, and this is their way to do it.”

She said CHS “found a safe place” for the students to protest and have been communicating with the superintendent and other principals about the best way to respond.

“We would be out here providing water and food and a place for them to talk about their talking points and really organize and come together about what it is they’re asking,” she said.

The district had sent out an email outlining its response to potential protests to families on Feb. 11.

Listed approaches included a continued focus on “teaching and learning and acts of kindness” from staff. Supervision would be provided for safety, “but not to suppress student expression so long as that expression poses no danger to self or others (other than the refusal to wear a mask).”

“While FUSD is supportive of students’ constitutional rights to assemble peacefully and free expression, [they] are not entitled to impinge on the safety of others or the school’s ability to maintain order,” Flagstaff Unified School District Superintendent Michael Penca wrote in the message.

Students would still be expected to wear a mask and responsible for missed learning, assignments and attendance policies. Those who refused to wear a mask would be directed to an outdoor area to assemble. Their families would be notified and could come pick up their students.

About 180 students had gathered at the entrance to FHS by 8 a.m., Napoleon said. Carrell said the CHS protest started with about 70 students.

“It’s been in and out all day,” said a CHS advocate, 11th-grader Elijah Thomas. “With each passing period, more and more students would come out.”

Other student leaders at CHS that afternoon included juniors Rachael Jesus and Gage Palmateer (another CHS advocate), sophomores Harlee Peterson and Jefferson Haughey, and seniors Austin Ornales and Samuel Atkin.

Napoleon said they were gathering signatures on packets and later plain sheets of paper so students who participated could be excused from class. There was also a petition to show how many students disagreed with the mask mandate. Near the end of the school day, the students said they had collected 300 or 400 signatures.

They are hoping to make masks optional in district locations.

“The change that we want today is to be allowed the choice to wear masks,” Carrell said. “...I understand that it’s a really difficult line for administration to draw with masks, but where they’ve drawn it is to a point where it’s not effective even in the slightest.”

Students brought up activities such as lunch and athletics, where masks aren't required and social distancing is generally not followed. The way many students wear masks is also not sanitary, they said -- for example, frequently touching and adjusting their masks and not changing them as often as recommended by health experts.

When asked whether a set end date for the mask mandates would meet their goal (at FUSD's last board meeting, after spring break was given as a potential example), the answer was generally no, but it would depend on how soon the date was.

'Speed up the process'

Giving too much lead time, Carrell said, would make it more likely that something would happen to push the date back.

“That’s exactly what happened last year,” Ornales said, referring to the 2020-21 school year’s mask mandate. “[The district] would always say, "OK, this is the date, after this it’ll be fine,' and then they just kept...postponing it.”

He also said the mandate put in place the night before the start of the current school year had taken a lot of students by surprise.

They also cited the district's initial in-person return date, which had been pushed back in a similar manner.

“Honestly, I think that what we’re really hoping for is that we can move along and speed up the process,” Thomas said.

Ornales said the protest was also about the devaluation of students’ opinions.

“I don't think I've heard of a single student being recognized in a meeting [in a] sensible fashion, even though we are the reason that schools are still a thing," he said.

“We’re wanting our rights and our voices heard from our teachers and our school,” Atkin added.

Three of the 10 students referenced for this article said they had been vaccinated. All three said this was only because of a requirement -- two for a trip and one for a future career in the Marine Corps.

All 10 said they would opt out of wearing masks in school the majority of the time if the mandate ended, though there was also agreement that it would depend on the class. Several cited respecting teachers and students who have high-risk family members as a reason they would wear a mask.

“Not only is that because we care about our teachers but we want to reflect what we're expecting, which is basic human decency,” Thomas said.

“Were not denying that COVID exists,” Jesus said. “We acknowledge that masks do work, especially a surgical mask, but we also understand that we're willing to put ourselves to that risk where we're comfortable going out with other people…. We understand that others are not comfortable with that as well. We want to make it optional.”

Reducing the politicization and tension around masks and COVID more generally was another of the protester’s goals. While “it’s going to take time and comfortability,” according to Thomas, the consensus was that this was possible.

“I don't think things will ever go back to how they used to be three years ago,” he said. “I think we're far beyond that point, but I think with time and effort put in on both sides, we can get back to a point where we're comfortable again and we can see past the differences and understand that we may not have the same opinion, but we’re still human beings.”

'Monitor and adjust'

FUSD’s board has said it plans to discuss a potential end date for its mask requirement at its next meeting on Feb. 22. It will remain in place at district locations until then.

Zanzucchi said CHS would “monitor and adjust” in response to potential future protests. The idea, with this and any future protest, she said, is to “try to make it as least disruptive for those that wanted to stay in the classroom and learn but also support those that wanted to protest.”

The student leaders have said they are prepared to organize another protest if the mask policy doesn't change.

“A lot of these students… they were saying the school board has made their choice. It's not just going to take one day of sitting outside to make a change," Napoleon said. "So a lot of us are really expecting to have to do this again and, to be completely honest, most of us that are here are willing to give us the chance to do that."

