Coconino High School seniors send letters for Veterans Day

A group of Coconino High School seniors participated in a project celebrating Veterans Day earlier this month when students in Janet Chavez-Vesely’s English class wrote appreciation letters to send to local veterans.
Chavez-Vesely said her students came up with the idea after reading "The Things They Carried," by Tim O’Brien, for class. The book is a collection of short stories about the author’s time in the Vietnam War, using various items in soldiers packs as a metaphor for the weight of war.
“These people that went to war were carrying a lot of items, personal items or even items that they carried with their souls,” said senior Brandon William Curley. “Sometimes it could have been a burden and sometimes it was a relief to carry those items. ...Even throughout war, those items brought peace to them. Those items...kept them alive emotionally and physically.”
About 50 students wrote a total of 240 letters, which were mailed out to arrive by Veterans Day. Each student was assigned two letters, but many volunteered to write more so everyone on the list received a letter.
Student Shay Samuel said the book helped him understand the veterans in his own family.
“My late uncle was a veteran and he would tell my mom stories that she would tell me,” he said. “It was more or less how hard, how he wasn’t exactly the same, things like that. How he changed. This book definitely...filled in holes of what exactly he possibly experienced and had to do.”
Chavez-Vesely said the letters were her students' idea. She contacted Mike and Sarah Cromer, her former fifth- and sixth-grade teachers, who provided a list from the local chapter of the American Legion. She said Sarah Cromer addressed all the letters.
The students said the letters were a way to thank veterans for their service.
“Reading the book really brought what they had to go through in order to just protect the ones in this room,” senior Christian Burrow said. “They go through so much to protect people that they don’t even know.”
Curley said he wanted to honor veteran’s sacrifices. Like Samuel, he said the letters were a small way to express gratitude.
“They sacrificed so much and what I’m going through right now trying to get a scholarship [has] nothing on what they were going through. It’s like a day or two worth of work in order to give them a little bit of satisfaction that someone actually cared to write to them,” he said.
Chavez-Vesely said the assignment was meant to help her students “connect their futures with the people they were writing to,” even though those futures might not look the same or involve going to war.
“They said, ‘How are we ever going to thank them, we’re not going to the military?’ and I said, ‘That’s OK, you can be a positive contributing member of your society in whatever avenue you choose,'" she said. "I think in their heads it really stuck with them. ...They were maybe even more appreciative of the fact that I have doors that I can open on my own and have opportunities instead of being told what my future will be."
Another assignment she gave her students was to write an essay called "The Things I Carry," about how their own circumstances and stories might affect their futures.
Burrow said he found the way the characters changed through the war “a little scary.” Both he and Samuel mentioned a soldier who had plans to go to college and how much those changed after he was drafted.
“I find it terrifying that these soldiers are very, very young. They’re young adults. I’m 17 and some of them were 18 when they were drafted, and that’s terrifying, having to drop a lot of things….[The author] was almost my age when he got drafted and just having your whole life be driven off what he thought he was going to be,” Samuel said.
All three said they would recommend the book.
“It puts you in a perspective that really you don’t talk about, you don’t know what they go through,” Burrow said.
Curley agreed, saying he appreciated how detailed the book was about war and the soldiers' emotional, physical and moral states.
Though this is the first year sending letters, Chavez-Vesely said she hoped this would become an annual project for CHS seniors.
“I feel like it's a perfect tradition to uphold... it’s such a good way to get them to reflect at such a pivotal point in their own lives,” she said.