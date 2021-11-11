Coconino High School seniors send letters for Veterans Day

Chavez-Vesely said the letters were her students' idea. She contacted Mike and Sarah Cromer, her former fifth- and sixth-grade teachers, who provided a list from the local chapter of the American Legion. She said Sarah Cromer addressed all the letters.

The students said the letters were a way to thank veterans for their service.

“Reading the book really brought what they had to go through in order to just protect the ones in this room,” senior Christian Burrow said. “They go through so much to protect people that they don’t even know.”

Curley said he wanted to honor veteran’s sacrifices. Like Samuel, he said the letters were a small way to express gratitude.

“They sacrificed so much and what I’m going through right now trying to get a scholarship [has] nothing on what they were going through. It’s like a day or two worth of work in order to give them a little bit of satisfaction that someone actually cared to write to them,” he said.

Chavez-Vesely said the assignment was meant to help her students “connect their futures with the people they were writing to,” even though those futures might not look the same or involve going to war.