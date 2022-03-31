Coconino High School senior wins Arizona Poetry Out Loud competition

Coconino High School senior Oscar Landa Samano won the Arizona Poetry Out Loud state title in mid-March for his recitation of three poems to a virtual audience, and he is now preparing for the national semifinals set to take place in May.

Landa Samano was not the only Flagstaff student competing in Poetry Out Loud this year; Lani Elias, a sophomore at Flagstaff Arts and Leadership Academy, also made it to the state finals.

The March 15 event took place virtually, with students sending in recordings of their recitations of three poems they’d selected from the Poetry Out Loud anthology. Students who qualified for the semifinals will also be sending in recordings, though they will be live-proctored, Landa Samano said.

Each poem needs to be memorized and there is a corresponding accuracy score. Other elements of the presentation, such as gestures and presence, also factor into the final score.

What makes a great recitation, Landa Samano said, is “that balance of the gestures and motion, the intonation and the cadence, but really what makes a … great recitation is the connection you have to the poem and the ability to almost allow the poem to take over and recite itself.”

The virtual format makes the presence aspect more difficult, Landa Samano said. He added that while public speaking is one of his strengths, being in front of a camera can be a little more intimidating.

“I've kind of surpassed that though,” he said. “So I’m not nervous.”

Landa Samano said he first learned about the contest in a class competition and from his teacher, Derek Born, who encouraged him to go to the school-wide competition. His first competition was in 2020, when he was a runner-up in the state finals.

He said he’s drawn to poetry because of its emotional connection.

“Poetry has this ability to not only tell a story, but affect people on a whole new emotional level," he said.

Landa Samano added: "Poetry is that short glimpse of happiness at times, [though] I won’t say there’s not sad poems. … It's that small glimpse of emotion that I’m drawn to as a medium and just being able to share that with other people.”

He’s had an interest in poetry since a lesson in middle school, he said, strengthened by his participation in Mount Elden Middle School’s Alpine Program. He especially enjoys romantic poetry (a movement started in the 18th century that focuses on nature and emotions), and the outdoor experiential learning program helped him “find the beauty in nature.”

“I feel like, personally, whenever I write poetry, or from a lot of the poems that I've read, nature's an inspiration,” he said.

While he does occasionally write poetry about subjects such as nature, life experiences and Hispanic culture, he isn’t trying to publish it.

“It’s more for myself,” he said. “It’s a way to de-stress and cope with this crazy world.”

Though he said he’s not a romantic, his favorite poet is Pablo Neruda, whose work he is drawn to because of “the contrast and the juxtaposition that he uses, showing the dark, almost unspoken things about love.”

The poems Landa Samano chose for the Poetry Out Loud competitions -- "Spanglish" by Tato Laviera, "The Contract Says: We’d Like This Conversation to be Bilingual" by Ada Limón and "God’s Grandeur" by Gerard Manley Hopkins -- reflect those interests.

The plan was originally to have the poems be even more cohesive, but one of the requirements (one that disqualified him in 2020) was to have at least one poem that was written pre-20th century.

The first two poems especially are “going back to the idea of being very proud of my heritage and being proud of my culture,” he said.

“It’s a poem that looks at the double standard with the token minority or the idea that minorities are just another box that we can check off,” he said of Limón’s poem. “...It brings light to the idea that there's nasty stories, there's scary stories and there's almost horror stories in some of those situations, but we don't want to hear that. We want to hear the stuff that makes us more compelled to do things, not the ones that disgust us.”

He will be reciting the same poems at the national level of the competition.

He has “some nerves” going into the national competition, he said.

And though he’s participated in large competitions as part of CHS’s robotics team, the CocoNuts, it will be his first time doing a competition of this scale on his own.

“One of my coaches told me it's good to be nervous, because it means you care,” he said. “I really do care about it because poetry has changed my life in many ways. [There are] nerves there, but there’s also a good amount of confidence in there as well, because I know I have my school’s support.”

He’s still practicing, presenting the poems over and over again to get feedback and make sure his recitation is accurate. It's a bit different to his approach to the state competition, where he ended up memorizing two poems last minute.

He chose the first two in early February and memorized the last in the day before he submitted his recording. The second poem was also memorized in a day, because he’d spent so much time on the first.

“I’ve found that I work extremely well under pressure,” he said of the experience -- though he believes his practice schedule will help him in the nationals.

A recording of the state finals is available online. The national semifinals will be streamed May 1 at arts.gov and the top nine finishers will move on to the national finals to be held June 5.

