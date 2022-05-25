Coconino High School celebrates Senior Week with community service

Coconino High School held a senior community service day Friday as part of a week of celebrations for its graduating seniors.

It's the 23rd year the school has had the service day, and its first in-person since the pandemic started.

The day started with Senior Signing. The school’s seniors lined up to sign a poster with their name and plans for after graduation. They then went into the auditorium to wait for their assignments.

“It's an opportunity for students to understand the importance of their role in the community as seniors," said teacher Janet Chavez, one of the event’s organizers. "It bridges their time in school with what they're about to take on -- which is being a productive citizen of their communities and working to support those that support us."

The students had signed up for a variety of volunteer projects at CHS, other district schools (Sinagua Middle School and Puente de Hozho, Thomas and Killip elementary schools) or local organizations including Catholic Charities, Sharon Manor and Big Brothers, Big Sisters. Groups ranging in size from five to 25 students were sent out on their projects, led by the senior teachers.

One senior, Anthony Nareaez, was heading to an urban trail cleanup event.

“I like being outdoors and I thought I might as well pick up trash while I’m there,” he said.

He plans to go to Norther Arizona University after graduating and study software engineering.

Marcia Ortiz and Ivy Cohen were headed to a CHS art classroom to help the teacher clean up and organize supplies.

“We both like art and we already have that classroom, so we'd be familiar with it," Ortiz said of their reason for choosing the project, adding: "We’d heard that other activities had landscaping, so we didn't want to do that."

Both said their favorite senior event this week was Thursday’s Hispanic Convocation, which they’d both attended.

After graduating, Ortiz has plans to go to cosmetology school, and Cohen will be taking a gap year to travel.

She said Cancun was first on her list.

