Coconino County to start administering child COVID vaccines Friday

Coconino County Health and Human Services (CCHHS) will start administering COVID vaccines for children ages 5 through 11 starting Friday.

The CDC announced Tuesday that it had approved a lower dosage of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children in the age group that the FDA had previously approved.

“Although COVID-19 may impact children less severely than adults, it is a serious illness and can lead to significant longterm effects on people of all ages,” CCHHS director Kim Musselman said in a press release. “The approval of vaccinations for this younger age group is a critical step toward ending the pandemic.”

Coconino County plans to open a new indoor location near the Hobby Lobby at the Flagstaff Mall “to accommodate what is expected to be an influx of individuals seeking the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as to ensure the health and safety of our staff and community as colder weather approaches.”

Vaccination clinics at the new location will be available on Wednesdays and Fridays, starting Friday. Adult vaccinations will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and child vaccinations will be from 2 to 5 p.m. Those younger than 18 must be accompanied by a guardian, and anyone seeking a second, third or booster dose must bring their vaccination card. Masks will be required at the site.

