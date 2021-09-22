Coconino County awards 2021 teacher of the year

The Coconino County Education Service Agency (CCESA) awarded several local teachers in their 2021 Teacher of the Year ceremony Sept. 17 to “recognize and honor teacher excellence,” according to a press release.

“This past year, the COVID-19 pandemic presented multiple challenges for teachers and students. We have witnessed the strength and ingenuity of Coconino County teachers through these difficult times and would like to acknowledge those who have been exceptionally outstanding in developing inventive curriculum and strategies for supporting student learning during the 2020/2021 school year," said Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget.

The 2021 Teacher of the Year was awarded to Joshua Brink of Desert View Intermediate School in Page. Brink is a music teacher, who is listed in the program as “pioneering the use of ukuleles in the elementary classroom” as well as developing remote and hybrid programs in response to the pandemic.

Susan Burdick of Thomas Elementary in Flagstaff and Trina Siegfried of Williams Elementary in Williams won the 2021 County Ambassadors for Excellence Award.

Teacher of the year prizes included a 2021 Camry from Findlay Toyota in Flagstaff and Theatrikos tickets, among other items.