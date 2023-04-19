The Coconino County Education Service Agency (CCESA) will be naming its teacher of the year and rookie teacher of the rear for 2023 at an awards ceremony set to take place Thursday.

The agency has announced the finalists -- who this year are all Flagstaff Unified School District teachers -- for both awards

The award recognizes preschool through 12th-grade teachers across the county, naming one teacher and rookie teacher of the year in addition to two ambassadors for excellence in each category. This is the 10th annual Teacher of the Year awards, the fifth year for the rookie recognition and the second for the Lifetime Achievement Award.

A total of 27 teachers were nominated this year -- 19 for teacher of the year and seven for rookie teacher of the year.

Teacher of the year nominees included Josh Adams of Tse'Yaato' High School; Lauren Bradshaw and Victoria Tomas of Puente de Hózhó; Matt Clark of Flagstaff Junior Academy; Jessica Donnelly of Kinsey Elementary; Paul Gallagher of Northland Preparatory Academy; Keri Guggisberg of Williams Elementary; Jennifer Haremza of Montessori School; Elaine Layman, Emma Ricciardi and Michelle Weidinger of DeMiguel Elementary; Kathleen Malkhassian of Thomas Elementary; Allison Mitkowski of Williams High School; Jessie O'Keefe of Coconino High School; Roman Sanchez of Heritage Elementary, and Mandy Wilson of Flagstaff Christian School.

The rookie teacher nominees are Ariana Ayup, Angelica Quezada and Fernanda Robles of Puente de Hózhó; Tessa Cruse of Kinsey Elementary; and Meghan Mears of Marshall Elementary.

The three finalists in both categories will win cash prizes and a nomination for the Arizona Teacher of the Year Award. The teacher of the year winner will also receive a one-year lease to a car from Flagstaff Findlay Toyota.

The three teacher of the year finalists for 2023 are Lisa Barnard, Emily Fisher and Kate Haynes. Though they hadn’t met before being nominated for the award, a few of the same students had passed through some of their classrooms over the years.

Barnard has been a teacher for 11 years and currently teaches sixth-grade science at Sinagua Middle School. She decided to switch from geology to education after working for the Boys and Girls Club and seeing her younger brother start college for education.

“I love when students just get it, they just click and they're excited,” she said. “They have that passion for learning and they come to school excited to learn. I just love their passion and passing on that lifelong love.”

She said her students were excited to hear about the nomination, and especially about the classroom visit to film. Fisher said her fifth-graders were similarly excited to perform during filming.

“My students said they felt like movie stars and they dressed up,” Barnard said.

Haynes is a preschool special education teacher at Knoles Elementary School and says she had always wanted to be a teacher. After earning a teaching degree in London, she moved to Flagstaff, where she’d done an exchange program at Northern Arizona University and started working for the school district.

“I really wanted to specialize more for early intervention and early childhood education, because that’s the foundation for the rest of the grades,” she said.

She said her favorite part of teaching was helping students enjoy their first experience of school.

Fisher has spent 13 years teaching and currently teaches at Marshall Elementary School. She was inspired to start teaching by her mom, who was a preschool teacher, and other “incredible teachers” she had in school.

“I've always loved learning, and I wanted to pass that passion and excitement for learning new things and growing onto others,” she said.

She taught her current class of fifth-graders in fourth grade as well and said one of her favorite things is their sarcastic sense of humor.

“When we can learn and then also be silly together as a community and understand the team we’ve built, it’s a really special feeling,” she said. “ ... [You] get to know them and watch them all grow.”

The rookie teacher of the year nominees for 2023 are Kellen Brandel, Crystal Busath and Josie Teegardin. All three are in their second year of teaching.

Teegardin teaches sixth-grade social studies at Mount Elden Middle School, and says she’s “always had a passion” for teaching, listing her parents (both teachers themselves) and classroom teachers as examples of role models.

“One of the most important things I’ve learned is to collaborate with your team at school -- work together, share ideas,” she said of her time teaching so far. “ ... We learn from each other.”

She said she hoped students would leave her classroom knowing “that they’re accepted and they’re loved.”

“I just want to make sure they know they are valued and that they can contribute to the world or society, and are able to be an example to others as well, establish those friendships and relationships better,” she said.

Busath, who began working for the district after graduating from a teaching program at NAU. teaches preschool at Kinsey Elementary and similarly has been interested in teaching for “a very long time.”

“I’ve had really good teachers who would inspire me,” she said. “I hope to be as good as they are.”

She also had a variety of hopes for her students.

“One of the most important takeaways I want them to have are to feel like a real person, not another number on the page, and to learn how to work together in groups, support each other, be kind to one another and learn how to ask for help when they need it because they can succeed at anything," she said.

Brandel teaches Spanish at Flagstaff High School and has had a variety of teaching experiences so far, including in Costa Rica, France, Spain and the Murdoch Center in Flagstaff.

He first learned Spanish in a high school class and then spent a gap year before college teaching English and studying Spanish in El Salvador.

“You know when you find a subject or an interest that just grabs you and it’s like, 'Woah, this is totally changing the way that I think about things,'” he said. “I think I was interested in that. ...It just opened my world, and after that I continued to pursue study abroad."

He said he hoped his students would leave the classroom with a better knowledge of Spanish and an interest in learning.

“I love learning. I hope I never stop, and I want my students to have that same sort of passion -- to learn, to be open to new things, to be willing to put themselves into situations maybe outside their comfort zone, and ultimately take those skills into other aspects of their life and be successful,” he said.

The teacher finalists thanked the organizers, particularly program coordinator Michelle Despain, for their work on the awards program. The ceremony is also sponsored by several local organizations.

More can be found at coconino.az.gov/1863/Celebrate.