Coconino Community College scholarship offers legacy for son’s love of solar energy

He was a bright spirit, lively, adventuresome and extraordinarily kind.
Sean McMullin, a Northern Arizona University graduate, loved the potential of solar energy and hoped to pursue alternative energies as a business.
He passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 12, and his parents, dedicated to keeping his legacy alive, have started the Sean Roarke McMullin Memorial Scholarship through the Coconino Community College Foundation.
“Scholarships not only provide students with needed financial support, they also create an awareness and appreciation for various career paths that business and industry rely on for future talent," said Steve Peru, executive director of the CCC Foundation.
Last year, the CCC Foundation distributed more than $153,000 in scholarships to 82 students at CCC.
Change the world needs
“I hope that it enables a student to pursue an education and be the change that this world needs as far as changing the trajectory of our climate,” said Kathy McMullin, Sean’s mother. “And beyond that lofty goal, I just hope it changes a student’s life for the better.”
Sean’s father Donald said the $1,000 scholarship will be offered to one student a year, and plans are underway to make the scholarship an “endowed scholarship,” which means that it will be given in perpetuity.
“There are so many people out there with so much to offer -- they just need the opportunity,” Donald said. “We want this scholarship to help with that.”
The scholarship will be available for the fall 2021 semester at CCC. Qualifying students must be enrolled into a degree or certificate program of Environmental Technology: Alternative Energy.
“Sean was actually working as a solar installer,” Donald said. “That’s something he wanted to pursue.”
Sean took some time off from school and worked for a member of Kathy’s family down in Yuma installing solar-energy systems.
“He was environmentally conscious,” Kathy said. “He saw the need for it, saw the future of it, and decided it was where he wanted to be.”
Sean worked full time at a local solar company when he returned to NAU. He graduated in May.
Discovery and focus
When they began looking around the state for colleges that offered courses that would move students into engineering or the solar energy fields, Donald said they discovered that CCC had one of the leading programs in the state. He added that their son loved northern Arizona and went to school here, and they also thought it would be nice in opening up opportunities for members of the tribal nations.
Their son had touched so many lives and had helped people through difficult times – a selfless young man with a diverse group of friends who loved him with beautiful stories about him and his desire to help others and make a difference.
“That’s the main message we get from his friends and families, about how kind and inclusive he was,” Kathy said.
A community college fan, Kathy said she believes more young people like Sean might want to consider a community college experience before heading to a university.
“We’re trying to do things that carry forward his legacy,” Donald said. “We’re excited to be able to help support the future.”
Kathy added, “It’ll be good to see that we might be able to help somebody.”
For more information about the scholarships available at the CCC Foundation, visit www.coconino.edu/foundation. Scholarship application season has begun and runs through March 11, 2021.
Larry Hendricks is the senior manager of public relations and marketing at CCC.