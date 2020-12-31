Coconino Community College scholarship offers legacy for son’s love of solar energy

“There are so many people out there with so much to offer -- they just need the opportunity,” Donald said. “We want this scholarship to help with that.”

The scholarship will be available for the fall 2021 semester at CCC. Qualifying students must be enrolled into a degree or certificate program of Environmental Technology: Alternative Energy.

“Sean was actually working as a solar installer,” Donald said. “That’s something he wanted to pursue.”

Sean took some time off from school and worked for a member of Kathy’s family down in Yuma installing solar-energy systems.

“He was environmentally conscious,” Kathy said. “He saw the need for it, saw the future of it, and decided it was where he wanted to be.”

Sean worked full time at a local solar company when he returned to NAU. He graduated in May.

