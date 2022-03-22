Coconino Community College proposes property tax rate reset in May election

Coconino Community College’s (CCC) district governing board has called an election, to be held May 17. A reset of the college’s primary property tax rate will be on the ballot, which, if approved, would mean increases in both Coconino County property taxes and CCC funding.

Proposition 438, as the initiative is known, “requests voter authorization to reset the primary property tax rate for the college to 0.7419 cents per $100 of limited property value,” according to CCC’s website. The current rate is 0.4394.

CCC intends to use the funding from this reset for expanding scholarships, career and technical education programs, developing new veteran training for civilian job programs and “enhancing educational services throughout Coconino County,” with Page, Tuba City and Williams given as examples.

Career and technical education programs that were formed with one-time funding and would expand if this measure were to pass include CDL, HVAC, early childhood education, Google IT support professional and assisted living caregiver certifications. The college would also increase the number of students in its nursing program and add healthcare programs for ultrasound/sonography, anesthesia and surgical technicians, as well as respiratory therapists.

The college may also add other programs “as appropriate.”

"Local pressure is ever increasing for new areas of workforce training and advanced general education," district governing board chair Nat White was quoted as saying on the Supporters for a Thriving CCC PAC's website. "The new rate would still remain the lowest in the state and yet provide dependable funding to fulfill the college's mission."

This funding would come from an increase in property taxes in Coconino County. A chart on their website shows that monthly CCC property taxes for a home with a limited property value of $100,000, currently $3.66, would increase to $6.18. Homes with a limited property value of $500,000 would see a monthly CCC property tax increase from $18.31 to $30.91.

The proposed increase is nearly double CCC’s current primary property tax rate, though the rate will still be lower than other districts statewide. In fiscal year 2022 CCC’s district's primary property tax rate (0.4394) is currently the lowest of the ten Arizona districts and almost three times lower than the closest rate (Maricopa, 1.1112).

The current tax rate was set at CCC’s founding, 30 years ago.

The college’s total revenue, according to a pamphlet on the initiative, is currently $26,304,308. This is lower than the two smallest northern Arizona community colleges: Northland Pioneer’s revenue is $39,969,093 and Mohave’s is $46,493,524. If the increase is approved, CCC’s revenue would increase to $32,304,308.

“I have seen firsthand the social and economic impact of CCC throughout Coconino County. It provides communities access to lifelong learning and job opportunities, which increases the quality of life for all county residents,” district one county supervisor Patrice Horstman said in the arguments for section of the pamphlet. “... This rate has not been reset for over 30 years and now renders CCC at the bottom of community college spending in Arizona. CCC cannot continue to provide quality job and career training and certification programs without resetting this tax rate.”

No arguments against Prop 438 were submitted, according to the pamphlet.

The election will take place May 17. More can be found at coconino.edu/prop-438.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 5

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.