Coconino Community College president Smith announces upcoming retirement

Coconino Community College’s (CCC) president, Colleen Smith, announced her intent to retire Thursday afternoon.

In a letter to staff, she said this decision was made “with very mixed emotions.” She referenced serious health issues in her family as reason for the decision.

“I feel the need and the desire to spend as much time with them as possible and be there when they need me,” she wrote.

Smith is ending a 41-year career, having previously worked at community colleges in Wyoming and Texas. She started as CCC’s president in 2016.

“I will be finishing out my career feeling so fortunate that somehow, I must have saved the best for last,” she said. “Our college community is amazing, always accomplishing so much with so little and I genuinely believe that is because our colleagues all across the college are committed to serving students and making a difference in their lives."

Nat White, the chair of the CCC District Governing Board, said on behalf of the board that they received the news with "great regret but heartfelt understanding."

“Education and serving students has been Smith’s and her husband’s lifelong love and calling. Her most used phrases, ‘changing lives,’ ‘onward,’ ‘great things are happening,’ and the ‘amazing things you do’ embody her belief and leadership style.

“The board is working on a timeline to find a suitable president for the college. The board has immediately begun the process of hiring a consultant to take input from employees and community members while simultaneously conducting a national search. President Smith will continue to assist with a smooth transition throughout this process. If the process becomes lengthy, the board will consider hiring an interim president from outside the college community to serve until a permanent candidate can be selected.”

Smith said she will be working with CCC’s governing board on the search for the college’s next president in the coming weeks, including details on the timeline and process.

“I cannot find the words to adequately express how deeply I care about CCC and the communities we serve,” she wrote. “It is my sincere hope that the college will find the right person who is passionate about the community college mission and that has the skills necessary to help the college move forward in developing a financially strong footing that provides fiscal sustainability long into the future.”

