Coconino Community College plans direction under new president

The year 2022 has been one of changes for Coconino Community College, with a new president and tax reset as the school continues to adjust to pandemic-related learning changes.

“We’re all taking a breath,” said Nat White, a board chair. “COVID adjustments, retirement of a very popular president, search for a new president, passage of a property tax reset, it is both a banner and a major step in the future of CCC.”

The college's next president will begin his term in January, through which time CCC's leaders say the plan is to keep moving forward.

Selecting the college's new president has been one of the board's top priorities in recent months, White said.

“All jobs at the college are important, but the president’s job is one to bring it all together and to lead,” he said. “That’s one of the functions of the governing board; that’s the only person we can hire, so that became a high priority.”

President Colleen Smith announced her retirement in March, citing family health issues. The move began a search for her replacement that ended Oct. 19 when the board selected Central Ohio Technical College (COTC) provost Eric Heiser from three finalists.

Before Heiser begins his term in the new year, he will spend the next two months finding housing, and meeting with CCC staff and the larger community. During this time, Christal Albrecht, the interim president, will continue to lead the college.

“Her whole philosophy is wonderful and I knew that she is just going to really work with people in the community,” Smith said of Albrecht.

In a call from her new home in Texas, Smith said her retirement is going well, though she misses CCC and northern Arizona.

“I miss all things CCC, and that’s good because I love the college,” she said. “It just meant so much to me -- students, all the people there -- but I am also learning and growing in this new phase of my life.”

Smith came to CCC in 2016, saying she was drawn by northern Arizona's mountains, service-oriented community and smaller setting compared to the large urban community college in Texas where she had worked previously.

“Colleen was unique in the sense that she had a tremendous background,” White said. She had previously worked full time with three community colleges -- in Texas and Wyoming -- and consulted with several others.

He said Smith brought two strengths from her previous roles: “tremendous experience” and “love for small community colleges.”

“With that background, she helped CCC become part of the community by being herself part of the community and starting many programs, but also working through the financial challenges and still providing educational opportunities for anybody in the county that desired it,” White said. “She set this platform, she raised us to a certain level. ... We’re really poised in a great position to move ahead.”

Some things Smith thinks of as highlights from her time at CCC include the shared governance model, the tax reset and work with communities throughout Coconino County.

She credited the college’s success with managing both the pandemic and limited funding to its staff.

“Even with the pandemic being so hard on people, what I saw at the college was resilience and faculty working quickly to change everything so they could teach in a whole different way to reach students,” she said. “ ... Our faculty’s just amazing; they did it and they helped each other.

“Staff stepped up and they learned how to do everything from advising to working with students for financial aid from a distance. ... When you have a team and they are putting students first, then they figure out ways to do things.”

Among those she listed were Executive Vice President Jami Van Ess, provost Nate Southerland, Vice President of Student Services Tony Williams, executive director of facilities Kurt Stull, public relations director Larry Hendricks, chief development officer Dianna Sanchez, assistant to the president Kirsten Mead and former assistant to the president April Sandoval.

Smith also emphasized the importance of a good governing board, saying CCC’s was the best she’d worked with.

“That board is so concerned about trying to do the best possible for the students and for the community,” she said. “They have lots of different perspectives and varying backgrounds, so they can really talk to each other and figure out how to solve problems and how to help the college move forward.”

New president

Heiser has nearly two decades worth of experience working in higher education, including developing a competency-based education (CBE) program, advising the U.S. Department of Education's What Works Clearing House, and writing several articles on CBE and academic innovation.

While he was chosen based on several factors, and all three finalists were "highly qualified," White said the deciding element was Heiser's enthusiasm for the role.

“He seemed so excited about the potential, and so excited about how his expertise and experience fitted with the needs of CCC,” White said.

During the community forums hosted before the selection, both White and Smith pointed out that Heiser mentioned several connections he had already developed in the community. Something both Smith and White mentioned about Heiser was his experience with career and technical education (CTE) programs at COTC -- which will be an increased focus for CCC moving forward.

“He has distinguished himself in developing these critical CTE programs for training in a timely way,” White said, “but at the same time he has been able to ... increase enrollment from the underserved area of folks. So he brings a number of skills that fit areas where we need those skills.”

Smith said what was most exciting about Heiser from watching the community forums was his experience in working in rural colleges and with Indigenous communities.

“I think he’s well-prepared to jump in and do great things for CCC,” she said. “To me, it’s just very exciting, because I feel like they got someone who will be exactly right for what the college needs at this point.”

Moving forward

CCC's goals for the school year include four sets of goals for the president and administration, focusing on enrollment, diversity equity and inclusion (DEI), use of the new funding and continuing accreditation.

White said the college’s direction moving forward will include a continued focus on students first, as well as “innovation and collaboration to provide in a financially responsible way the various needs of our county citizens.”

Part of the financing efforts is in the form of the tax reset approved by voters in May that raised the college’s primary property tax. The additional funds will be phased in over the next three years, increasing by about $2 million each time.

It was not the first time CCC had asked for additional funding, which for a tax reset required approval from the Arizona Legislature. It had proposed overrides, including in 2013, 2016 and 2018, that were also unsuccessful.

“This time we took a permanent reset to the voters and we got a very positive outcome. That’s going to make a difference in the college for years,” Smith said. “Being successful in getting that tax reset will make such a difference for faculty, for staff."

Smith added: “It’s been very hard. The college has not only been very lean, but it’s been very difficult to be able to pay ... what they need to be able to live in Flagstaff. It’s difficult to recruit new employees because of the cost of living. We’ll still be the most underfunded college, but us being successful in the tax reset, that will help so much.”

She said working at an underfunded college encourages creativity and collaborative problem-solving, and that CCC responded to its limited funding by making decisions that put students first.

“Students First” is the title of the school's strategic plan.

“There were times," she said, "when we knew there wasn’t going to be any money at all, so how did we re-allocate and use that money in a way that best serves students, or that started student programs the community asked us to start. I think it's working together, problem-solving to try to figure out how to do the best you can for students.”

This is similar to how White described the college’s plans for the additional funding from the tax reset.

The first reset funding increase began in July with the start of fiscal year 2023. White said CCC is already beginning to add and expand programs, including bringing back its automotive technician program in October.

It goes with the planned increase in CTE programs.

“It’s not just to provide the opportunity for education, but provide the opportunities for education that has a direct relationship to the job they could get after they get that education,” White said. “ ... It’s a holistic approach that says, 'You want to be a plumber? We’ll train you to be a plumber, and at the same time, we’ll try to figure how when you get that degree, you can go right into a job.' [Heiser] has been very successful with that.”

White also mentioned expanded lifelong learning opportunities as a potential use for the tax reset funding.

“I feel that’s an area where we could serve the community, broaden knowledge of CCC by offering more of these lifelong learning courses and a larger range of fields,” he said. “ ... It’s an investment in the community. Community colleges are noted for lifelong learning; it’s one of the places they’ve served so well, and it will be wonderful if we can begin to reinstitute some of those programs in a careful, logical way.”

Partnering with NAU

Another focus both Smith and White mentioned for CCC's future is increased partnerships with Northern Arizona University (NAU).

The two schools have partnered in many ways over the past two decades, according to Anika Olsen, NAU’s vice president of enrollment management, who said additional options have been a focus in the past six months.

She described these efforts as both amplifying successful initiatives and finding ways to improve based on student perspectives.

“A lot of work in the past six months has been really focused on putting student needs at the center,” she said. “How can we, as two strong institutions, work together to ensure students succeed to meet their academic goals, whatever those may be?”

Some examples she mentioned are making an easier application process for the CCC2NAU transfer program (which currently has more than 750 students), with both colleges collaborating to communicate with and find additional ways to provide affordable housing for those transfer students.

They are also working to share data to make it easier for students to take classes at both institutions.

“When some of those partnerships were first formed, we didn’t have the technological infrastructures that we have today,” Olsen said. “ ... We didn’t have ways to even electronically share information 20 years ago, so a lot of it is re-examining. Are there barriers for a student, [and] if there are, do all of those make sense?"

A recent partnership she mentioned focuses on stopout students (the number of which increased during the pandemic), finding ways to help them reach degrees that were close to completion when they had to leave school. She said they had found that several stopout students at NAU had enough CCC credits to “reverse transfer,” earning an associate’s degree at CCC before re-enrolling at NAU to finish their bachelor's.

Many of these efforts can be described as a “preview” of what NAU hopes to do with the recently launched Arizona Attainment Alliance (A++). Launched in late September, A++ is a partnership with the Arizona Commerce Authority and community colleges across the state to increase post-secondary attainment in the state.

“In higher education, we need to think differently looking ahead,” Olsen said. “Coming post-COVID, the question is, is it of value for me to go to college, whether that be a community college, a trade school, a university?

" ... We’ve seen the transformative power of education for our students, whether it’s to level up at their job or to really change the trajectory of their whole families. It’s just really exciting to sit in the same room with colleagues [at CCC] -- we all have the same goal and it can look very different than it has in the past."