Coconino Community College hosting graduation commencement Friday

Coconino Community College (CCC) will be hosting an in-person commencement for its graduates after two years of virtual ceremonies.

CCC will recognize students who completed a degree or certificate in fall 2021, or spring or summer 2022. It has also invited 2020 and 2021 graduates to the Friday event who experienced a virtual commencement due to the COVD-19 pandemic to return to campus “to participate in the May 2022 ceremony and celebrate in person.”

The college will host ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the V. Phillip Tullar Commons at the Flagstaff Lone Tree Campus. According to the school's website, “parking will be free and open to the public.”

A campus map is available here.

Graduates in the Arts and Sciences will be celebrated in the 10 a.m. commencement and those in Career and Technical Education will be celebrated at 2 p.m.

The ceremonies will also be streamed to CCC’s YouTube.

More can be found at coconino.edu/commencement.

