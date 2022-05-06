 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Coconino Community College hosting graduation commencement Friday

Welcoming The Graduates

Faculty members of Coconino Community College clap and cheer as graduates make their way into the CCC commencement ceremony in this May 2019 file photo.

 Ben Shanahan, Arizona Daily Sun

Coconino Community College (CCC) will be hosting an in-person commencement for its graduates after two years of virtual ceremonies.

CCC will recognize students who completed a degree or certificate in fall 2021, or spring or summer 2022. It has also invited 2020 and 2021 graduates to the Friday event who experienced a virtual commencement due to the COVD-19 pandemic to return to campus “to participate in the May 2022 ceremony and celebrate in person.”

The college will host ceremonies at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the V. Phillip Tullar Commons at the Flagstaff Lone Tree Campus. According to the school's website, “parking will be free and open to the public.”

A campus map is available here.

Graduates in the Arts and Sciences will be celebrated in the 10 a.m. commencement and those in Career and Technical Education will be celebrated at 2 p.m.

The ceremonies will also be streamed to CCC’s YouTube.

More can be found at coconino.edu/commencement.

