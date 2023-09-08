Coconino Community College (CCC) will be hosting an investiture ceremony for its new president, Eric Heiser, on Friday, Sept. 29.

Heiser was selected as CCC’s sixth president in October, after then-President Colleen Smith announced her retirement. He officially took the role on Jan. 1.

The ceremony will take place on CCC’s Lone Tree Campus (2800 S. Lone Tree Rd.), and is open to the public. No RSVP is required to attend.

In Thursday’s announcement of the event, Heiser said he was excited “to be a part of CCC’s newest chapter.”

“As Coconino County’s community college, we know the vital role we play in providing an educated and skilled workforce to our community partners, and we take our role seriously,” he said.

Heiser has spent almost two decades working in higher education, most recently as provost of Central Ohio Technical College. He is a member of the Board of Directors for the Competency-Based Education Network, serving as chairman from 2018 to 2023.

“We look forward to helping each of our students achieve the futures they want and deserve,” he said.” “With our many partners from around the entire county, we look forward to continuing to shape the bright future of northern Arizona.”

More information is available at coconino.edu/president.