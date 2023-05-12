Nursing student Mariah Harer said she’s feeling “a mix of terrified and excited” emotions about her graduation today from Coconino Community College (CCC).

“I’m honestly terrified, but I’m also super excited because I have been working towards this moment for pretty close to six years, and it’s finally here,” she said.

Harer will be graduating with both an associate of applied science in nursing from CCC and a bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) from Northern Arizona University. She completed both degrees at the same time over the course of two years as part of the CCC2NAU program, a process she said was exhausting but worthwhile.

Harer remembered how when she started considering the program, her advisor told her “it's a lot of work and you won't have a life for two years." She decided to continue, seeing it as a less expensive way to earn a BSN, which is a requirement for hospital jobs.

For the past two years, Harer said, her schedule has been almost entirely filled with work and school. She’s been taking online classes at Northern Arizona University (NAU), in-person courses at CCC, and working full time while completing the clinicals and labs required for graduation.

She’s been keeping this up over the summer as well in order to finish in two years.

“Even though I’m exhausted, I definitely don’t regret doing it,” she said.

Harer began preparing to go into nursing in high school, when she researched a registered nurse's (RN) role and decided she wanted that as a career path. A first-generation college graduate, she chose to go to CCC after hearing “great things” about the nursing program and its instructors.

She said it ended up being a “good choice.”

“I honestly have always wanted a job that helps other people,” she said of the decision to study nursing. “I really loved the medical field, so I ended up doing a ton of research and landed on becoming an RN because they tend to be very caring and compassionate individuals.”

One thing she said surprised her from her time studying nursing was “just how much nurses know.”

“I figured they obviously knew a lot medical-wise, because they always have seemed like very smart individuals,” she said. “However, just going to nursing school alone has been a huge surprise of how much they know."

She added: "I think it's very impressive.”

After graduation, Harer plans on starting a nurse residency in Flagstaff Medical Center’s emergency department in July. There, she will continue her education and RN training.

“Usually students go into college and they are terrified because it’s such a different world than it is from even high school,” she said. “My advice would be just to fight through that fear and those really hard feelings of maybe I can’t do this or maybe I don’t want to do this. It always feels like that in the beginning, but once you get to the end, it is the most rewarding feeling.”