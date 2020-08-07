Coconino Community College double-times English for veterans

“Because much of the traditional composition curriculum was geared toward new college students coming straight from a high school or two-year college, it wasn’t as effective for students who had served four to 40 years in the service,” O’Connor said.

She added that she saw a chance to give veteran students a course designed for them -- keeping in mind their experiences, communication abilities and goals for their lives.

“With guest speakers, texts that will engage veteran students more thoroughly, immersion in a veteran community at CCC and NAU, and an instructor who will speak their language, we hope to give the veteran students a course that will propel them forward with just the right amount of challenge and support,” O’Connor said.

Both CCC and NAU have Veterans Centers to serve students who are military veterans.

Yanka said such a targeted approach will help set the veteran students up for success in their education.

“I believe this format will help them meet their writing challenges head on and give them space to wrestle with the transition from military to educational writing in an environment that better understands these challenges,” Yanka said.