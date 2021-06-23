Coconino Community College debuts Commercial Driver's License program

PTDS also has a number of resources to help their students find work after graduating, and Spencer says there were no worries about a shortage of jobs.

“If you look around you,” he said, “everything you see, with the exception, of course, of trees and the bushes, was brought in by trucks.... there's always demand for it.”

According to the American Trucking Association, “trucking is the most common job in 29 states and is responsible for 1 in 16 jobs in the U.S. overall.”

Lisa Black was the first student to sign up for the new program. She currently has a Class C license with hazmat certification but is hoping to learn air-brakes and earn a full Class A license.

Black has been working as a driver on the Navajo and Hopi reservations, but the rising cost of living in Flagstaff made her want to start looking for other options. She began by reaching out to various agencies in the area to see if there were CDL programs nearby.

By chance, it was about the time the CCC program was getting started -- which she learned about from a few different places. Black said Mike Thompson with the Career Center was especially helpful with the application process.