Coconino Community College begins automotive program this spring

Myers said that the first cohort of students will be limited to 12 in order to provide a safe learning environment, following CCC safety protocols, for the students during the COVID-19 pandemic. The classroom will be housed at the Findlay Honda facility on North Test Drive in east Flagstaff.

Vessey said that two bays, complete with all the equipment will be made available to CCC and the students.

“We’re so excited about this program,” Vessey said. “This is a chance for us to give back a small portion of what the community has given us.”

She added that the community has been needing an Automotive Technician program thorough which students have access to the latest and greatest technology offered by the automotive mechanical industry.

“This program allows us to tap into the upcoming talent and resources that we would normally lose to bigger metro areas,” Vessey said. “We would lose that talent that makes Flagstaff such a great place. By having this opportunity, for all parties involved, we can now offer local, hands-on, professional, state-of-the-art training and allows the next generation of talent to fully understand the ins and outs of a dealership automotive operation.”