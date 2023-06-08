The Flagstaff City Council adopted the phase one specific plan and zoning map amendments for the new Flagstaff Medical Center (FMC) campus Tuesday night, along with the development agreement.

Plans for the campus have been underway since April 2021, with the current list of items working its way through the city approval process since March.

Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) plans to develop a 172-acre property next to Fort Tuthill County Park as a replacement for the current FMC, alongside a new ambulatory care center (ACC) and, eventually, a larger health and wellness village.

The specific plan, zoning map amendments for the first phase of the project, were up for approval Tuesday after a first reading was approved May 16. The project’s development agreement, which also includes some requirements for its second phase, was also brought to this week's meeting.

Phase one of the project is primarily the new hospital, ACC and some supporting work on infrastructure such as parking and roads. Similar items will be brought to the city for approval before phase two -- which will focus more on constructing the surrounding health and wellness village, including housing, retail, research and more.

Mayor Becky Daggett noted that city council will be discussing the site plan for the project, addressing an item that is usually completed between city staff and the applicant without being presented to the public.

City council moved to adopt the three items unanimously, though Vice Mayor Austin Aslan was absent and thus did not vote.

Council moves project forward

Council’s questions and NAH’s presentations mostly focused on the same three areas: the timing of the planned lowering of Beulah Boulevard’s intersection with Purple Sage Trail, some specifics of sustainability efforts and addressing misinformation they’d seen in public discussion of the project.

After the presentations and public comments, several councilmembers shared their thoughts on the project, with all of them saying they’d researched the project and met with community members on the subject and that they would like to move the new hospital forward.

“I look at this as a regional decision,” said Councilmember Miranda Sweet. “It doesn't just affect me up here or us or those in the room. It affects a lot of people that are using our medical system. I realize there are a lot of questions and concerns, and this is not perfect and it probably never will be perfect, but I believe we need to start somewhere. I agree with some of my colleagues that we have found the findings to move this project forward.”

Councilmember Deborah Harris responded to those asking to delay the project in public comment as well as misinformation she’d seen more broadly in the community, comparing it to the response to projects on the Rio de Flag.

“We need to understand that this community has grown, is growing and will continue to grow,” she said. “We would be better served by taking our energies and trying to make sure that we’re managing that growth appropriately.”

Harris added: “Progress means making a decision. Keeping this thing going for month after month is another way of stopping the project. We've seen it happen. This is a tactic that will be used millions of times and will continue to be used. ...I would just encourage us to really think about all of those folks who are going to come after we're gone and are going to live in this community. Yes, carbon neutrality, we have to pay attention to that, but it doesn't mean that we have to stop every project that comes to us because we don't like it, because it does not meet our agenda. That just doesn't make sense.”

Daggett also addressed the commenters, saying that meetings with several of them had led to some of the additional environmental measures discussed in this meeting (the LEED gold level and carbon measurements, specifically). She also said the concerns with housing and climate related to the project showed her that the city codes needed to be updated to reflect its goals on both items.

Intersection timing

The main change to the development agreement NAH was requesting was a shift in the timing of grading Beulah’s intersection with Purple Sage Trail to accommodate a future Interstate 17 underpass.

While NAH will be funding and completing the construction regardless of the timing, it is asking to complete the grading portion at a later time, once the plans for the underpass are more finalized.

The city’s request was that NAH complete the grading during this phase of the project, alongside the widening of Beulah and other traffic construction that NAH will already be completing on the project. The underpass has been in the regional plan since before this project started and the city has expressed some concerns about disruption to the hospital, should the grading take place after it has opened.

NAH was asking to delay due to cost (the presentation said the changes to the graduation solution has already increased costs from $5.7 million to over $12 million) and the changing nature of that regional plan.

As part of NAH’s presentation, Guillermo Cortes of Shephard-Wesnitzer, Inc. spoke about the history of the underpass, as well as NAH’s solutions for how the grading could be completed after the hospital opens without disrupting access to the area.

An I-17 underpass at this intersection has been part of the city’s plan since 2005, Cortes said, though the project has not yet started to be planned on its own.

As part of his presentation, Cortes outlined some challenges he saw with completing the underpass, including the need for lane closures on the interstate, coordination with the U.S. Forest Service and Arizona Department of Transportation, the potential use of Beulah Boulevard for detours and a trenching rather than boring approach to construction.

Overall, he estimated that project would take over two years to complete, using a phased approach similar to the one he outlined for NAH’s work on the intersection. (The underpass itself would not be completed by NAH.) At most, he said, the intersection would need to be lowered by 9 feet.

“We’re not here to argue that the project should be removed or anything; it is in the regional transportation plan. What we’d like to see, though, is that it is postponed,” Cortes said.

Cortes continued: “We looked at what it would do to be able to drain this thing from a gravity perspective versus a pump station. Obviously, we don't want to see pump stations because the maintenance of those pump stations, but ultimately to go ahead and bore under I-17 was quite a bit more costly. That's the reason we're here in the first place -- is to go ahead and lower this intersection is extremely costly. So why not wait, postpone, until that undercrossing is actually funded?”

He then explained NAH’s proposal for sequencing during the grading, closing only part of the road at a time to allow for continued access to the hospital, including for emergency vehicles. With this plan, NAH is proposing to complete the grading in three phases.

Cortes noted that the plans for Beulah include a 26-foot boulevard in the center of the road in front of campus that was included to accommodate future left-turn lanes as needed. But it also allows additional room during this construction, he said, allowing NAH to lower one side of the road at a time while the other is still in use.

“Capacity will obviously be reduced, but we feel by letting employees know that they can access the hospital from the north ... we think we can save the capacity for that Purple Sage and Beulah intersection for the real emergencies,” he said.

Councilmember Jim McCarthy noted that he had spoken to experts with both the city and MetroPlan about the underpass who told him that the project will be needed regardless of the hospital -- though the timing is still unknown. He asked that the earlier grading be required, saying it would be more efficient to complete the construction at the same time and noting that the regional plans for moving Beulah had already been changed at NAH’s request.

“The various entities I've talked to say this is an important road. We can’t delete it, so we need to do it. So the issue is when should we do it,” he said. “...It's way more efficient to do it now ... [and] from what I understand, it probably will happen.”

In response to a question from Councilmember Lori Matthews, Cortes said an overpass is not feasible, as it would require at least 40 feet of filling to go from the other side “up and over” the highway.

Councilmembers discussed this request when making a motion on the development agreement. Apart from Matthews, who recommended requiring some assurances from NAH and allowing for the delay, they all supported the original recommendation from city staff, requiring the grading to be completed during this phase of construction.

Council approved the development agreement with the original requirement still included.

Residents ask for delay, approval

While there were fewer public comments and attendees than in recent meetings (only seven commented, compared to 40 on May 16), the room still had plenty of residents who’d come to watch the FMC-focused part of the meeting.

Five commenters expressed concern with the project, with most specifically bringing up a desire for continued expansion of sustainability efforts.

Michelle James of Friends of Flagstaff’s Future, who has commented at almost every meeting on the topic, said the organization was asking that more time and consideration be given to the project, asking city council to place a public referendum on the ballot while citing a similar referendum given by the City of Tempe last year.

“F3 believes that the citizens have the right to make the decision about the new hospital, the largest infrastructure project that has been proposed in Flagstaff in many decades,” she said. “This is a project where many questions remain unanswered, including the total cost to taxpayers and the full impacts to the community of moving the hospital."

After the comment section, the city attorney stated that city council would not be able to create this sort of referendum.

Two commenters focused on environmental efforts, asking that NAH be required to receive the LEED gold certification rather than simply attempting to meet its standards.

“Flagstaff is known as a leader in the area of managing its carbon footprint, and we would like to see that continue through the implementation of the goals that are in our regional plan,” said Stefan Sommer of the Northern Arizona Climate Alliance. “We’ve only gotten into this conversation recently, and we think that more could probably have been achieved if we’d been in the conversation from the very beginning."

He added: “Since they are not seeking the actual certification for [LEED gold], that puts the pressure on you because you will have to be the overseers of that and find some verification.”

Another two commenters were in favor of the project: a representative of the Greater Flagstaff Chamber of Commerce and an attorney who is working on the project.

Whitney Cunningham of Aspey, Watkins and Diesel had read letters on behalf of the Odegaards at a few meetings throughout the process, and said he was now sharing his own perspective on the project.

He listed several expansions that had taken place over the 40 years he’d lived in Flagstaff (including at Gore, Northern Arizona University and FMC’s current building), saying these were “generational investments” that allowed the city to continue to serve the community as it grew.

“NAH has been making a $50 million investment in roads, a $5 million investment in fire facilities, they're going to build a park bigger than Foxglenn, they're going to reduce energy consumption by 50% and fossil fuel usage by 75%. This only happens if this project moves forward,” he said. “Advocating to make a project as good as it can be is proper and it should happen. It’s made this project better, but refusing to compromise, taking an all-or-nothing position, wanting to say no or wanting to say delay or wanting to say defer so this project never occurs is a loss to our community that leaves a lot of empty hands and it makes us poorer. This is a generational investment; we should support it.”

In Council's discussion at the end of the meeting, Sweet asked for continued engagement on the project as it continues to develop.

"The work is just beginning," she said. "This is one step in a lot of steps to come and I'm going to rely on all of you to meet with me the night before and ask questions and hopefully make me think more and more about what we're deciding on."

A recording of Tuesday’s council meeting is available online, with discussion of the FMC plans beginning about 50 minutes in.