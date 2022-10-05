CHS's student conservative club hosts forum for FUSD board candidates

Coconino High School’s (CHS) student Conservative Club held a forum for this year’s candidates for the Flagstaff Unified School District (FUSD) governing board Monday evening. Students, teachers and other community members gathered to hear candidates speak on student-related topics.

Three of the five candidates running for the board — Gretchen Slover, Mindy Thomas and Kristine Pavlik — were present at the event.

After introductions, they were asked questions on five topics important to students: school safety, teacher accountability and retention, curriculum and instruction, parent and student rights, and FUSD’s budget and the upcoming bond initiative.

Conservative Club co-presidents Harlee Peterson and Rachael Jesus moderated the forum, taking inspiration from a forum the Flagstaff Education Association (FEA) held Sept. 1.

Jesus had attended the previous forum, where she said she was struck by the lack of student involvement in the event. Soon after, she took the idea for a student-focused forum to the club and they arranged the event in about a month.

“When we started making this event and we were advertising it to other students, we found that lots of other students didn’t even know that there were candidates running for a position on the board,” Jesus said. “The board members create policies that directly affect the students, so I feel like we have a right to know what’s going to happen in the future and that we have a voice to say, ‘hey, since this is for me, I should tell you whether I actually enjoy the idea of this policy coming into place or not.'”

According to the Conservative Club's constitution, its purpose is “to create a safe environment for students to voice their opinions, promote political awareness and encourage participation in local, state and national civics.” The club’s mentor and advisor is CHS teacher Laura Locke, who the students said was “amazing.”

The word “conservative” in the club's name means “traditional conservative values” such as limited government, the students said.

“We want to promote an environment where all students are welcome,” said Lani Napoleon, the club's public relations officer. “...We want to allow for more student involvement regardless of where you stand and just say, ‘we’re open to having this discussion. If this is a topic you’re interested in, we’ll talk about it with you.’”

The students said the topics were selected to be especially relevant to student concerns. To develop the list, they had Jesus’s younger sister and some friends listen to potential questions to see which they were most interested in hearing answered.

While Jesus was interested in hearing about critical race theory (CRT), for example, she said many students didn’t know what it was, and said the bond and budget were similarly difficult to understand.

The most common suggestion they received was the topic of school shootings, which was one of the first questions asked at the forum.

In response to a question about increasing school safety, Slover emphasized exchanging ideas with the community. She suggested the use of security-trained retired and volunteer community members could be used in “managing the safe school environment without creating a culture of fear for the students."

Thomas said FUSD’s recent crisis reality training program was an “excellent way to start.” Other measures she suggested were creating a plan of action with help from an expert and additional training for teachers, students and parents.

FUSD’s bond measure (Prop 448) on the upcoming ballot would give the funding needed to update schools and other security measures, Pavlik said. In addition to helping staff “intervene in conflicts and bullying and...empower our students to share their concerns about safety,” she said she would consider educating families and providing devices for secure firearm storage.

Jesus said she wished they had gotten more course-specific questions from students, such as the one inspired by her sister about funding for the culinary program.

In response to that question, Thomas said she would need to review the budget more to see about the classes being underfunded.

Pavlik again mentioned the bond measure as a way to continue to fund programs and said the district should be making efforts to make sure students know about its CTE partnerships.

It's important to support students who might not be going to college, Slover said, adding that she would like to explore ways to increase those programs, including the culinary classes.

One topic the students wanted to include, but felt they weren’t able to word in a way that it would be answered properly, had to do with protecting LGBTQIA+ students. An audience question at the previous forum had “gotten really controversial,” which made club members concerned the candidates would discuss their opinions on gender and sexuality, rather than the question itself.

“[The candidates] talked a lot about bias and how they want to get rid of bias within the school. If you’re on the school board, you really can’t have that," Napoleon said. “Whether you agree or you disagree, you can’t have that bias there. So if you’re talking about students as a whole and them being people no matter how they’re oriented, how are you going to protect those people? They are people.”

Jesus added: “Whether you like it or not, there are going to be kids who express themselves in ways that you don’t approve of. But they’re still human and they’re still the students you have sworn to protect, so what are you going to do?”

Engaging with the board

The Conservative Club hoped this event would help students learn more about and engage with FUSD’s board.

“A lot of the students aren’t really engaged in a lot of the events that are going on; they don’t know enough stuff that’s going on,” Peterson said. “I think that’s really problematic because it creates this barrier where stuff is getting implemented and they don’t have any clue about it.”

The club members said they appreciated the candidates who had taken the time to engage with the event and that, though they had attended a board meeting last year to make public comment on its mask policy, this was the most engagement they’d had with the board.

“It’s hard to reach out to board members, honestly, and the way we thought we could do it at the time was through these board meetings," Jesus said. "As some people in the audience said tonight, you only have two minutes or three minutes to express everything you want to. This was much better. I know the candidates aren’t actually on the board yet, but I had more engagement with them than I’ve ever had with any of the other board members in the past year.”

FUSD’s current board had discussed ways it could better engage with students at its most recent meeting. Suggestions included lunch meetings, town halls and a student representative to the board, among others.

Peterson and Jesus had ideas for ways both students and board members could increase engagement between the two groups.

For students, Peterson said it was important to take advantage of chances to interact with district leaders, such as when they make classroom visits. They could also take advantage of other ways to contact the board, such as the email addresses listed on the district website.

Jesus said she wanted FEA to reach out to students about their events, using platforms other than Facebook, which “all the students hardly use” (students tend to use Instagram and Snapchat instead, Peterson added). She had recently learned, however, that parents could be upset by teachers advertising political events to students, so she hopes student-led efforts like this might be a better way to encourage students to engage in the events.

They thought the school board should be using tools like the school announcements and the Pulse (a student-created weekly news video at the school), and continuing to have informal meetings with students.

The FUSD board candidates will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, as will the district’s bond and budget override measures. More about the candidates can be found at https://coconino.az.gov/2874/2022-Governing-Board-Candidates.

CHS’s Conservative Club can be found on Instagram (@cococonservativeclub), where they plan to post a recording of the forum.