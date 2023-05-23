After graduating from Coconino High School (CHS) this week, Lorelei Tessmer has plans to continue her education with the hope of one day returning to teach high school art.

A highlight of her time in high school has been participating in sports, Tessmer said. She’s played golf, cross country and track and field, though her focus has been mostly on basketball.

She first started with the sport in sixth grade and has been playing ever since, winning a Most Valuable Player award and the Grand Canyon Region Co-defensive Player of the Year. This year, she’s also the team captain.

In addition to sports, Tessmer is a leader in CHS’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes, helping other students connect their faith with their sports. She also participates in community service as a member of the National Honors Society.

Tessmer attributed her success in school to her faith.

“I wouldn’t be who I am without God,” she said. “...He’s my number one. He’s shown me grace and mercy and love and that allowed me to show grace and mercy and love to everybody around me.”

She has plans to attend Boise State University in the fall, with a major in art education and a minor in math.

“I’m super excited,” she said of her coming graduation. “I’ve enjoyed high school a lot, but I’m excited to go and live on my own and figure it out on my own.”

Both art and math are subjects Tessmer said she really loves and would be interested in teaching in the future. She was inspired by her parents, who are both teachers: her dad teaches high school while her mom teaches in an elementary.

“Growing up with teachers as parents, I knew that I liked working with kids and working with art,” she said. “I was inspired by my art teacher too -- I liked how he taught art and I liked seeing other people’s artwork and I think after that, I was like, ‘OK, this will be fun to do.’”

She also noted two of her CHS teachers she appreciated: art teacher Ben Proctor and English teacher Terry Wilson, who “has done a really good job to make English interesting this year,” even though it’s usually not Tessmer’s favorite subject.

While she’s open to teaching students of any age, Tessmer said she hopes she can teach high school art.

“At that time, they know what they want to draw and what they’re interested in, so I’m seeing them inspired and really focusing on their drawings," she said.

She's also an artist herself, using a mix of acrylic paint and pencils to create pieces with “out of the world themes.”

“I have these worlds in my head and what I do is, I go inside, take a picture of what I see and then I bring it to reality,” she explained.

After finishing middle school with a class of seven at Flagstaff Christian School, Tessmer moved to the much bigger CHS for high school. She said that experience, plus the learning changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, taught her to be more outgoing.

“After COVID happened, we went back to high school and I realized I wanted to make friends,” she said. “Realizing I’m a floater, I like different groups of people and so going around and making friends and just showing love I realized is super important. It allowed me to create really good relationships.”

She also said high school taught her how to work hard on her studies, a skill she plans to use in college.

Her advice to other students was “don’t be scared, work hard [and] every grade counts.”

“Working hard in class, it shows who you are. Don’t take anything for granted, it goes by fast," she said. "I’d say, take initiative, go out there and don’t complain. I’ve realized that over the years, seeing people that complain all the time, they’re just sad all the time, but if you start to appreciate the little things in life, you’re happier every day, you work harder and then you just appreciate life more.”