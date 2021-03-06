Cheng issues letter stating Northern Arizona University seeks return to in-person instruction fully in fall

Students at Northern Arizona University will be returning to in-person classes for their next semester.

That is according to NAU President Rita Cheng, who in an email to faculty staff Friday afternoon announced the university was planning to resume in-person classes fully for the fall 2021 semester.

“As we continue our successful spring semester, we are glad to see the significant reduction of COVID-19 cases nationally and the increasing vaccination rates, which contribute to our sense of optimism for the fall. We are confident that our planning will allow NAU to continue to deliver on its national reputation for a quality education and the need to provide access to all students in Arizona,” the email from Cheng read.

Northern Arizona University Faculty Senate President Gioia Woods said Friday she too is hopeful that face-to-face classes can resume in the fall but added the university should only move in that direction if the proper health benchmarks are met.

"To determine our best path forward, I’d like to see established health benchmarks published and met, and a full discussion with the campus and Flagstaff community. In the meantime, NAU faculty are committed to delivering the highest quality educational experience for our students. It’s what we do,” Woods said.