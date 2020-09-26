Certified Nursing Assistant program returns to CCC in Page

The program was shuttered in late 2013 when the college underwent austerity measures meant to stabilize it financially. Leum said the Page community needed the program to come back to life, and CCC’s administration committed funds to make the program a reality. Leum added that the college will be looking for additional funding sources to help support the program for the long term.

Katherine Costa, director of Nursing and Allied Health at CCC, said the 16-week course is taught fully in-person, and the class capacity will be capped at 10 students. Classes are Monday and Wednesday evenings, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Students will be maintaining all safety and health requirements outlined by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Coconino County Health and Human Services Department in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“At the end of the course, the students will be able to sit for the CNA exam and they will be able to apply for their license through the Arizona Board of Nursing,” Costa said.

She added that Flagstaff is now a testing site for CNA licensure, so Page students will be able to test in Flagstaff and not have to travel all the way down to Phoenix.