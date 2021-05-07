CCC graduates celebrated at virtual commencement

More than 500 students were honored during Coconino Community College’s 29th annual commencement on Friday.
The graduating class of 2021 was presented with associate's degrees and certificates from the college virtually for the second year in a row due to ongoing public health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are so happy to be with you today,” CCC President Colleen Smith said to the virtual crowd. “We just wish we could be in person with you. Hopefully this will be the last one of these major events that we will be doing virtually.”
Smith acknowledged the difficulties faced by students in the last year, commending them for their resilience. Living through a global pandemic has made the faculty, staff and students stronger, she said.
“This year has been such an amazing year in so many ways. Yes, it has been trying, it has been difficult, it has been emotional, it has been painful. But we’ve also learned and grown. We’ve shown courage and strength, and most of all, resilience,” Smith said.
Before the degree conferring began, graduates were addressed by Dean of Student Affairs Anthony Williams and two of their graduating classmates. This year’s student speakers were Margarita "Maggie" Gil and Vanessa Holbrook, who both completed their associate’s degree this year.
The college also honored this year’s recipients of the full- and part-time faculty of the year awards, which were selected based on student nominations.
“These two faculties are examples of fantastic teaching and student engagement,” CCC Provost Nate Southerland said.
Doug Friedman received the full-time honor for his work as a faculty in the field of microbiology. His favorite aspect of being an educator is “when students discover big ideas and make them their own,” Sutherland said.
Jeff Roth, who came to CCC four years ago as an art instructor, was presented the part-time honor. Sutherland said Roth describes art as “a conversation between artists and the world” and that “he aims student’s paintbrushes and pencils in that direction.”
Before the ceremony began, Smith shared a message developed by student groups, including the Native American Club, acknowledging the sacred Arizona tribal lands that the college institution resides on.
“We would like to express our gratitude and appreciation to the sacred land on which this educational institution resides,” the message read. “This sacred land is enriched with Indigenous history and culture that lives on to this day. We as a community with our CCC family and friends are very fortunate to live, work and share this unique location."
CCC will have been open for 30 years this summer. The official anniversary of the opening is on Aug. 26, which also marks the beginning of this year’s plans to celebrate 30 years of instruction. The college has grown substantially in the last three decades, with the first-ever graduating class totaling only three students.