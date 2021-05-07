CCC graduates celebrated at virtual commencement

More than 500 students were honored during Coconino Community College’s 29th annual commencement on Friday.

The graduating class of 2021 was presented with associate's degrees and certificates from the college virtually for the second year in a row due to ongoing public health concerns stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are so happy to be with you today,” CCC President Colleen Smith said to the virtual crowd. “We just wish we could be in person with you. Hopefully this will be the last one of these major events that we will be doing virtually.”

Smith acknowledged the difficulties faced by students in the last year, commending them for their resilience. Living through a global pandemic has made the faculty, staff and students stronger, she said.

“This year has been such an amazing year in so many ways. Yes, it has been trying, it has been difficult, it has been emotional, it has been painful. But we’ve also learned and grown. We’ve shown courage and strength, and most of all, resilience,” Smith said.